Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Canada: New gold and silver coins minted with extraordinarily high relief (EHR) technology feature Bold Bison

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Canadian Mint has released new gold and silver Proof coins that utilise a new production technique known as EHR (extraordinarily high relief), which takes the process of high-relief minting to another level altogether. Following up with last year’s release of the Proud Bald Eagle coins, the focus on the Bison as the coins’ primary design for 2021 and the application of EHR is the perfect fusion of modern technology and classic Canadiana. Bison are the largest and heaviest land animal in Canada, with bulls standing tall at two metres (6.5 feet) high and can weigh more than a tonne.

The coin’s reverse side is designed by Canadian artist Derek C. Wicks, who has created a striking three-quarter portrait of a bison that has a solemn expression as it gazes towards the right. Its unique physical features including the upturned horns and the hump behind the shoulder (which isn’t composed of fat, but of muscle supported by vertebrae). The hump is most utilised during the winter when the bison uses its head and hump to push snow out of its way. The textural variations of its fur are all accentuated by the EHR strike which allows for a greater depth of engraved details. Extraordinarily high relief also results in great detail as the wildlife portrait rises up from the coin’s mirror-like surface to reach a height of over six millimetres, which is over four times higher than an ultra-high relief (UHR) coin of the same diameter. Above the image of the bison’s head is the text CANADA and below is the year of release, 2021.

The obverse side features the effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by Susanna Blunt. The denomination of 250 DOLLARS (gold) or 25 DOLLARS (silver) is placed below the Queen’s likeness.

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
25 dollars

.999 Silver

 31.62 g 36 mm EHR Proof

5,000
250 dollars

.9999 Gold

 63.27 g 36 mm EHR Proof

250

The gold and silver coins are available from the Royal Canadian Mint’s direct channels, dealers located in Canada, and an exclusive distribution partner within the United States and internationally. For additional information, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Canada: “Pulsating maple leaf” with photonics strike features on double crown silver coin Coin Invest Trust: Mystic Wolf United Kingdom: World’s most visually secure gold bullion coin launched, includes innovative security features The Mint Roundtable Discussion of Key Initiatives: Part II 

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓