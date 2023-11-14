Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Canada: New effigy of His Majesty King Charles III unveiled on his 75th birthday

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Canadian Mint has unveiled the new effigy which will be seen on Canadian circulation, collector, and bullion coinage. The new likeness was revealed on the 75th birthday of His Majesty who celebrated his second birthday as sovereign and the first since he was crowned. His Royal Highness, Charles Philip Arthur George, Prince of Wales, acceded to the throne and became Canada’s Head of State upon the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, on the 8th September 2022. His coronation was held on the 5th May this year in Westminster Cathedral when he was solemnly crowned as the King of Great Britain and his other Realms. Following the government of Canada’s announcement of their proclamation of the new sovereign, an invitation was sent to more than 350 artists in the database of the Royal Canadian Mint as well as to their Mint engravers with instructions on the submission of a proposed effigy for Canada’s coinage. Each artist and engraver who responded with a notice of interest and a required portfolio of portrait work was evaluated. Each shortlisted artist and engraver received an artist final brief outlining mandatory design requirements. Submitted design concepts were evaluated by an internal Mint review panel that judged submissions based on aesthetics, technical requirements and mass-production suitability. The winning design was submitted for necessary approval from the central government then finally from Buckingham Palace and, ostensibly, His Majesty the King himself.

Royal Canadian Mint President Marie Lemay and artist Steven Rosati unveil the effigy of His Majesty King Charles III at the Mint’s facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba on November 14, 2023

The new effigy of HM King Charles III is the work of Canadian portrait artist Steven Rosati, who is nationally recognised for his Old Master style and technique. He studied fine arts, portrait painting, and graphic design in schools both publicly and privately in Montreal and Toronto. In keeping with tradition, Mr. Rosati has portrayed the King facing to the left in the opposite direction to the previous sovereign. His Majesty is shown in a suit jacket collar and tie with the initials “SR” of the artist placed just to the lower right on the King’s lapel. The legend surrounding the coin reads CHARLES III D · G · REX with the year of release placed under the King’s likeness on the one and two-dollar denominations. The new effigy reflects a change in Canadian coinage in terms of sovereign and effigy not seen since 1953.


Production of coinage bearing the likeness of King Charles III has already commenced and new coins dated 2023 are expected to enter circulation by the end of the year. The new coins are available in options of full classic Brilliant Uncirculated mint sets and in rolls of each denomination from two dollars to five cents. A special roll of 50-cent coins containing 25 pieces is also available. For additional information about mint and roll sets, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Canada: New silver Proof coins celebrate 125th anniversary of Yukon Territory’s addition to Confederation Canada: New gold and silver Proof coins feature striking bald eagle pair with classic design Canada: Latest silver specimen coin in current “W Mintmark” series features legendary “loonie” dollar Closure of the Pobjoy Mint: the end of an innovative and extraordinary era in modern numismatics

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓