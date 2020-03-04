Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Canada: Mega-sized 10-kilogram Gold Maple Leaf coin launched by Royal Canadian Mint

By Leave a Comment

The Royal Canadian Mint has produced the largest Gold Maple Leaf coin ever made, struck in precise detail employing a high relief technique at the mint’s Ottawa facility. The Royal Canadian Mint is the only mint in the world crafting coins from 99.999% pure gold, and the 10-kilogram product offers collectors a unique opportunity to a coin whose mintage is limited to 10 pieces worldwide.

Hover to zoom.

The 99.999% pure 10-kilogram Gold Maple Leaf coin with a face value of CDN 100,000 dollars is equal to 321.5 pure ounces of gold and possesses an intrinsic value of U.S. $514.41, which is calculated at the current price of gold. It meticulously captures every detail of the one-ounce gold bullion coin it celebrates and is modelled after. The design includes the maple leaf-shaped security mark, the dazzling array of radial lines filling the reverse and obverse field of the coin, and the trademark design of Canada’s national symbol, the sugar maple leaf, created by Walter Ott. The motif is depicted shining from the coin’s centre in matte Proof finish and is magnified in stunning scale.

The obverse of the coin features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II created by portrait artist Susanna Blunt in 2003 and has been included on all circulation and many commemorative coins since its introduction.

The coin was presented at the launch by Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, who commented, “For more than 40 years, the mint’s Gold Maple Leaf has led the global precious metal industry by setting new standards for the purity and security of gold bullion coins,” further adding:

We are proud to have created a 10-kilogram, 99.999% pure collector edition of the Gold Maple Leaf coin as an exclusive expression of one of the world’s most admired and coveted gold coins.

This exclusive coin is on display at the Royal Canadian Mint’s booth (# 3348), throughout PDAC 2020 at the Toronto Metro Convention Centre, from now until 4th March 2020. No more than 10 of these made-in-Canada mega-coins are available to collectors who are in the pursuit of rare and limited-mintage coins. Their price is based on a combination of the gold market rate at the time of purchase, plus a premium for manufacturing the low mintage collector pieces. For additional information about this coin and others available from the Royal Canadian Mint, customers interested in this product should contact the mint directly at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada or 1-800-268-6468 in the U.S. They may also visit the mint at its PDAC 2020 booth until the 4th March.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

The Franklin Mint’s legacy for modern numismatics Canada: Centenary anniversary of iconic RCMP features on new silver bullion piedfort coins Greg Allen new ACTF Steering Committee chair Australia: Second gold and silver triangular coins of the Australian Shipwreck series feature Vergulde Draeck

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓