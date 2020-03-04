Canada: Mega-sized 10-kilogram Gold Maple Leaf coin launched by Royal Canadian Mint

The Royal Canadian Mint has produced the largest Gold Maple Leaf coin ever made, struck in precise detail employing a high relief technique at the mint’s Ottawa facility. The Royal Canadian Mint is the only mint in the world crafting coins from 99.999% pure gold, and the 10-kilogram product offers collectors a unique opportunity to a coin whose mintage is limited to 10 pieces worldwide.

The 99.999% pure 10-kilogram Gold Maple Leaf coin with a face value of CDN 100,000 dollars is equal to 321.5 pure ounces of gold and possesses an intrinsic value of U.S. $514.41, which is calculated at the current price of gold. It meticulously captures every detail of the one-ounce gold bullion coin it celebrates and is modelled after. The design includes the maple leaf-shaped security mark, the dazzling array of radial lines filling the reverse and obverse field of the coin, and the trademark design of Canada’s national symbol, the sugar maple leaf, created by Walter Ott. The motif is depicted shining from the coin’s centre in matte Proof finish and is magnified in stunning scale.

The obverse of the coin features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II created by portrait artist Susanna Blunt in 2003 and has been included on all circulation and many commemorative coins since its introduction.

The coin was presented at the launch by Marie Lemay, president and CEO of the Royal Canadian Mint, who commented, “For more than 40 years, the mint’s Gold Maple Leaf has led the global precious metal industry by setting new standards for the purity and security of gold bullion coins,” further adding:

We are proud to have created a 10-kilogram, 99.999% pure collector edition of the Gold Maple Leaf coin as an exclusive expression of one of the world’s most admired and coveted gold coins.

This exclusive coin is on display at the Royal Canadian Mint’s booth (# 3348), throughout PDAC 2020 at the Toronto Metro Convention Centre, from now until 4th March 2020. No more than 10 of these made-in-Canada mega-coins are available to collectors who are in the pursuit of rare and limited-mintage coins. Their price is based on a combination of the gold market rate at the time of purchase, plus a premium for manufacturing the low mintage collector pieces. For additional information about this coin and others available from the Royal Canadian Mint, customers interested in this product should contact the mint directly at 1-800-267-1871 in Canada or 1-800-268-6468 in the U.S. They may also visit the mint at its PDAC 2020 booth until the 4th March.

