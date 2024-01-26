Canada: Latest range of “Premium Bullion” gold and silver Maple Leaves for gift-giving now available

Coin Update

The Royal Canadian Mint released its 2024-dated “Premium Bullion” range of gold and silver Maple Leaf coins, which continue their presentation suitable for an array of gift-giving events and celebrations. The new range is the first year to include the effigy of HM King Charles III, which was unveiled in late 2023. Bearing a special privy mark to appropriately mark the occasion, there is a relevant privy mark that depicts a dragon to celebrate the Lunar Year of the Dragon, a fireworks privy mark to say “Congratulations,” and a polar bear for all occasions. As a special element of these coins, they are also “First Strikes,” which were struck on the very first days of production with new dies. As such, every gold and silver Maple Leaf delivers the quality, artistry, and purity the world has come to expect from the Royal Canadian Mint.

The range includes four options:

Pure 1/10th-ounce gold coin — Treasured Gold Maple Leaf First Strikes. Polar Bear privy mark

Pure one-ounce silver coin — Treasured Silver Maple Leaf First Strikes. Polar Bear privy mark

Pure one-ounce silver coin — Treasured Silver Maple Leaf First Strikes. Fireworks privy mark

Pure one-ounce silver coin — Treasured Silver Maple Leaf First Strikes. Year of the Dragon privy mark

The reverse side of the one-ounce silver and 1/10th-ounce gold depicts the renowned and admired design of a single maple leaf, created by artist Walter Ott, and first introduced in 1979. Above the primary design is the text CANADA with the specifications shown both in English and French. Each privy mark is placed just to the lower left side of the maple leaf.

The obverse side depicts an effigy of HM King Charles III created by artist Steven Rosati along with the text CHARLES III placed above the portrait along with the denomination and year of release, 5 DOLLARS 2024, placed below. Both the obverse and reverse include a linear or radial background, which also serves as a security element.

Denom. 

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Mintage Limit 
5 dollars x 3

.9999 Silver

 31.1 g 38 mm Bullion

25,000 (each)
5 dollars

.9999 Gold

 3.1 g 16 mm Bullion

25,000


Each coin is individually encapsulated which is inserted into a coin-card format that is also removable. The card includes text listing the coins’ specifications. For additional information, please click here.

