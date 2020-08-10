Canada: Large silver coin celebrates 150th anniversary of the establishment of the Northwest Territories

The Royal Canadian Mint has released new large-size silver coins which are in remembrance of the 150th anniversary of the establishment of Canada’s Northwest Territories, one of the largest regions of land in North America. At 1,144,000 square kilometres (442,000 square miles), it represents 34 percent of Canada’s landmass. Created in 1870, just three years after Canadian Confederation from land once known as Prince Rupert’s Land, this immense spans of land was named after Prince Rupert of the Rhine, a nephew of King Charles I, and who was the first governor of the Hudson’s Bay Company. Along with a portion of land known as the Northwestern Territory, so named due to its location in correlation to Prince Rupert’s Land, these two entities came together and were transferred from the Hudson’s Bay Company to the government in Ottawa on the 15th July 1870.

Today, the land once known as the Northwestern Territory has seen several boundary changes since 1870, with some of its territory being divided to enlarge or create some of the present Canadian provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Saskatchewan, and Yukon. The last border change came on the 1st April 1999, with the creation of a new territory named “Nunavut” to the east. At 1,877,787 square kilometres (725,018 square miles) in size, it makes this territory Canada’s largest and most northern territory in the Confederation. The Northwest Territory is predominantly populated by Indigenous or First Nations peoples with European Canadians as the second largest demographic group. The Northwest Territories are ranked as number 11 in terms of population, with just over 44,000 inhabitants. Appointed as such in 1967, prior to this, a series of settlements and forts acted as the Northwest Territories’ administrative seat. Of particular interest was that the Northwest Territories, unlike the Provinces, had separate administrative and legislative capitals between 1911 and 1967.

The large-size silver Proof coins are designed by Inuvialuk artist Myrna Pokiak, whose depiction is an artistic celebration of life in the Northwest Territories. The commemorative years 1870 – 2020 are seen in the design and placed just to the right of the dancer.

The obverse features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt. The denomination of 30 DOLLARS is placed below the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 30 dollars .999 Silver 62.6 g 50 mm Proof 2,500

Each coin is encapsulated and presented in a Royal Canadian Mint-branded custom case and is accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information on this coin, please visit their website.

