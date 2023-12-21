Coin Update

Canada: hexagonal silver Proof coins launch new series featuring snowflake crystals

The Royal Canadian Mint has released festive silver Proof coins which launch a new series and introduce their first hexagonal-shaped coin featuring a sparkling crystal. The new series highlights snow crystals, a popular theme previously visited in 2018 and now incorporating an appropriate shape to feature the uniqueness of snow crystals. They sparkle on a sunny winter day and shimmer on a cold moonlit night. Wherever a snow crystal lands, its delicate form is as ethereal as it is enchanting. A snow crystal’s shape is largely determined by the atmospheric conditions under which it is growing, specifically the temperature and humidity. The arms of snow crystals appear symmetrical because they are growing under similar environmental conditions. However tiny variations in temperature and humidity across the crystal will cause each arm to grow slightly differently and this helps explain why no two snow crystals are exactly alike. As most of them feature six points or sides, this was the inspiration for the first hexagon-shaped coin and series.

Designed by photographer Don Komarechka, the reverse side features a magnified view of a stellar dendrite ice crystal captured by one of Don’s photographs and which was intricately reproduced by Royal Canadian Mint engravers. Upon closer inspection, it is possible to notice each of those fern-like branches are slightly different, which reflects the natural variations of shape that make these natural works of art endlessly fascinating. The coin’s Reverse Proof finish directs light onto the six frosted, fern-like branches or arms, while the clear crystal at the centre adds a touch of winter’s sparkle. The obverse side features the effigy of the late Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022), created by Susanna Blunt, and bears a special marking that includes four pearls symbolising the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins along with the double date of her reign, 1952 – 2022. The text CANADA 2023 is placed above the portrait and the denomination 20 DOLLARS is placed below.

Denom. 

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
20 dollars

.999 Silver

 32.4 g 42 mm Proof with crystal

8,500 pieces


Each coin is encapsulated to accommodate its hexagonal shape and is presented in an innovative new graphic paperboard case that also holds the certificate of authenticity. An insert allows the coin to be easily displayed. For more information, please click here.

