Canada: “Generations” series launches with release of new silver coins featuring Inuit Nunangat myth of the sea goddess

The Royal Canadian Mint has launched a new series of collector coins that focuses on the country’s tradition of Indigenous peoples’ storytelling and the art of passing down knowledge and values by word of mouth. In oral storytelling tradition, one of the oldest methods of communication that is shared with many peoples around the world, there is the expectation that the listener will share the story with others, keeping these stories alive generation after generation. 

Canada’s First Peoples since the earliest times have kept the tradition of relaying age-old stories by word of mouth to this day, and has become a lesson in itself. The first legend featured on the first coin in the series comes from the four indigenous regions of Canada which include Inuvialuit, Nunavik, Nunatsiavut, and Nunavut that are collectively known as Inuit Nunangat. This part of the country is where unikkaaqtuat (“myths”) in Inuktut plays an important role in the transmission of knowledge, tradition, and values.  

Depicted on the first coins in the series is the story of the well-known legend of the sea goddess, a compelling tale of a beautiful Inuk girl who became the sea goddess and mother of all marine mammals after she was tossed into the ocean. 

The coins’ reverse is designed by Nunatsiavut artist Jason Sikoak, whose depiction of the sea goddess (also known as Nuliajuk) is seen as she is tossed into the ocean. The long-haired Inuk becomes half-woman and half-fish as she slips deeper beneath the waves, while her fingers take the form of seals that represent all marine mammals. The Inuktitut syllabics ᐃᓄᐃᑦᓄᓇᖓᑦ are placed to the right of the depiction and denote Inuit Nunangat, one of the four regions to be included in the series.

The obverse features the effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by Susanna Blunt. The denomination of 20 DOLLARS is shown just under the Queen’s likeness. 

Denom.

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
20 dollars

.999 Silver

 31.3 g 38 mm Proof

5,000

Each Proof-quality coin is individually encapsulated and presented in a Royal Canadian Mint-branded custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and black outer protective box. These coins are available from the Royal Canadian Mint’s direct channels, dealers located in Canada, and an exclusive distribution partner within the United States and internationally. For additional information, please click here.

