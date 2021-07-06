Canada: Fourth gold Proof coin released in “Early Canadian History” series focuses on the fur trade

The Royal Canadian Mint has released the fourth coin in their current series entitled “Early Canadian History.” Commencing in 2018, the series focuses on the story of Canada, whose epic tale spans more than a millennium, and revisits a time when the First Peoples dominated the land prior to European settlement. Long before the arrival of the Norsemen of Scandinavia, the Huguenots of France, or the first settlements of the English Pilgrims took root, North America was home to a great many people. Diverse and varied, each community had their own languages, traditions, and unique ways of adapting to an ever-changing environment, migrating to warmer climates, and living off wildlife that existed across the continent.

The fourth coin in the series concentrates on a particular industry and era from the perspective of the Cree peoples — that of the fur trade.

The reverse side of the coin is designed by artist Sheila Orr has created a captivating visual narrative that is reminiscent of the long-admired Voyageur dollar design, which first appeared on Canadian silver dollars in 1935. Below the primary design is the coins’ denomination of 200 DOLLARS and the year of issue 2021.

The obverse features the effigy of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 200 dollars .9999 Gold 15.43 g 29 mm. Proof 1,200

Each $200 gold Proof coin is individually encapsulated and presented in a Royal Canadian Mint-branded custom case along with a certificate of authenticity and black outer protective box. For more information about this coin and other coins released by the Royal Canadian Mint, please visit their website.

Initial coins issued previously in the series include:

2018 — First Nations

2019 — Arrival of the Europeans

2020 — New France

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!