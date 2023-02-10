Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Canada: Colourful Ukrainian pysanka designs feature on egg-shaped gold and silver Proof coins 

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Canadian Mint has launched their latest pysanka-design egg-shaped Proof coins, which replicate the very colourful and intricately detailed Easter coins that are steeped in tradition and created as part of the Ukrainian Easter celebrations. First launched in 2016, the coins have since become popular with collectors due to the bright colours applied to the silver Proof strikes. 

For 2023, the silver Proof examples are inspired by a Trypillian art style, which is derived from prehistoric pottery designs and features warm, earth-toned colours and harvest-themed motifs. The complex design also makes use of the natural shine of silver, blending precious metals with bright colours. The gold Proof coins are inspired by the colour of the sun and the sunflower, eternity and the powers of life, which makes it especially fitting that the pairing is featured on this pysanka-themed coin. The beloved floral emblem of the Ukrainian nation is surrounded by symbols that celebrate the sun’s return, and with it, the arrival of spring.  

$20 silver: Designed by artist Natalie Kit, the reverse side of this colourful fine silver pysanka features a Trypillian art style inspired by surviving neolithic pottery. Flanked by four parallel lines of life, the centre band features solar symbols and a weaving pattern containing seeds that represent the harvest. Another weaving pattern representing connection and continuity fills the upper and lower bands, where the grain is nurtured by rainfall. Above and below those bands, more lines of life bring strength and frame the powerful eternity line. The ripening grain is contained by vertical lines representing the four seasons, which are guided by time, represented by the spiral forms. Shown towards the lower half of the design is the text CANADA and the year 2023

$250 gold: Designed by Canadian artist Dave Melnychuk, the reverse side of the 2023-dated gold pysanka coin features a festive motif of stylised sunflowers and other solar symbols that celebrate the sun’s return. Each sunflower’s petals are arranged in a pattern similar to the traditional eight-pointed star that represents wholeness and luminosity. They are encircled by vines associated with wisdom and the vine of life, and whose spiralling form mirrors the cyclical and eternal aspects of life and time. These combined motifs form one of the most common symbols for the sun, a circle with a dot in the centre, which is also an alchemical symbol for gold. Shown towards the upper half of the design is the text CANADA and the year 2023. Seen towards the lower half superimposed is the coins’ denomination of 250 DOLLARS. 

As Canadian coins await the introduction of a new effigy bearing the likeness of HM King Charles III from that of the Late Queen Elizabeth II, both gold and silver coins include a special transition obverse featuring the effigy of Queen Elizabeth II by Susanna Blunt. The design is accompanied by four pearls symbolising the four effigies that have graced Canadian coins and the double date of her reign, 1952–2022. On the silver examples, the denomination of 20 DOLLARS is placed above the late Queen’s portrait. 

Denom. Metal  Weight  Dimensions  Quality  Mintage Limit 
20 dollars .9999 Silver 31.8 g 45 x 33 mm Proof with applied colour 7,500
250 dollars .9999 Gold 58.5 g 45 x 33 mm Proof 275

Each coin is specially encapsulated to accommodate its egg-shape and is presented in a custom case accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here for the silver coin or here for the gold coin.

As the world will mark one year since the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces on the 24th February 2022, Royal Canadian Mint CEO Marie Lemay announced during her presentation at the World Money Fair’s Media forum that the RCM will once again donate all net proceeds of sales of the Pysanka collector coins to Humanitarian services aiding Ukrainian victims of the war. 

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Canada: Popular annual silver dollar issue honours Canadian pioneer journalist Kathleen “Kit” Coleman Canada: Annual gift-giving mint sets launched featuring Canadian Moose commemorative dollar coins Canada: Premium range gold and silver bullion coins available in gift-giving presentations  Canada: New gold and silver collector coins released in memory of Queen Elizabeth II, 1926-2022

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓