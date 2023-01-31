Canada: Coin of the Year (COTY) awards Canada for “Best Crown” and “Best Circulation” categories

The Royal Canadian Mint has proudly announced two of their commemorative coins have been recognised with the Coin of the Year (COTY) awards. The annual Coin of the Year competition, first launched by Krause Publications in 1984, receives nominations from an international consortium of mint representatives and numismatists. The COTY awards program is an internationally conducted competition presented by World Coin News, a division of Active Interest Media and sponsored by the Journal of East Asian Numismatics. Judging is conducted by an international panel of the world’s leading mint officials, medalists, journalists, and central bank and museum officials. Mints from around the world compete for recognition in the most coveted awards program for excellence in coin design and manufacturing. For coins dated 2021, winners were selected from among 100 finalists spanning 10 categories. The Royal Canadian Mint was honoured with two Coin of the Year Awards out of the 10 categories. The awards were announced on the 13th January; thereafter, judges were asked during a second round of voting for their choice for overall Coin of the Year from the winners in the 10 categories. Voting commenced on the 20th January, and it is expected the winner will be announced in early February.

The 2021 $20 fine silver coin — black and gold — The Grey Wolf was named “Best Crown.” Artist Claude Thivierge captures the feared and admired personality of a top Canadian predator in a yin and yang portrayal, rendered in contrasting gold and black rhodium plating applied to the 2021 $20 fine silver Coin.

The 100th anniversary of the Bluenose and first 10-cent colourised circulation coin, 2021: Issued to celebrate the centenary anniversary of Bluenose, the coin was awarded in the category of “Best Circulation” coin. Bluenose’s 100th anniversary in 2021 gave the mint the opportunity to celebrate in style. The design, which is featured on ordinary circulation type 10-cent coins since 1937, was redesigned with the help of Nova Scotia marine artist Yves Bérubé and added colour to the smallest-size circulating coin for the very first time.

Other coins awarded in the 2021-dated competition include:

Most Historically Significant Coin: United Kingdom; Centenary; Discovery of Insulin; 50 pence

Best Contemporary Event Coin: Ukraine; 25th Anniversary; Ukrainian Constitution; 10 hryvnia

Best Gold Coin: United States; American Liberty; $100 gold coin.

Best Silver Coin: China; Auspicious Culture; 20 yuan.

Best Bi-Metallic Coin: Austria; Smart Mobility; 25 euro.

Most Artistic Coin: Ukraine; 30th Anniversary; Ukraine’s Independence; 5 hryvnia.

Most Innovative Coin: Austria; The Milky Way; 20 euro.

Most Inspirational Coin: Tokelau; The Next Evolution; 20 dollars.

Coin Update and World Mint News Blog will include the announcement of the ultimate 2021 Coin of the Year when it is announced by COTY next month. Stay tuned!

