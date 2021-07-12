Canada: Centenary anniversary of the designation of national colours remembered on new silver Proof mega-coins

The Royal Canadian Mint has released new silver Proof-quality coins in tribute to the country’s arboreal emblem, as well as the proclamation of Canada’s national colours in 1921. Practically everyone can easily recognise the Canadian flag with its featured maple leaf, along with the red and white colours. These colours made their way onto the flag as a result of a proclamation in 1921 by King George V granting Canada a national crest. Historically, these two colours have also been associated with England and France, both countries playing an important part in shaping the North American country. Although Canada’s flag with the maple leaf centred was adopted in 1965, the designation of the Maple tree as a national symbol wasn’t officially adopted until 1996. As such, these two anniversaries have come together as a dual celebration on one coin.

The first depiction of a maple leaf, a de facto symbol of British North America since 1700s, made its way onto the coins used in the Canadian provinces in 1858 even before Canadian Confederation, which took place in 1867. After this time, a wreath of maple leaves graced the reverse side of most denominations which remained until 1937 when entirely new designs were introduced with the start of the reign of King George VI.

The reverse side of the coins is designed by Michelle Grant, who incorporates several kinds of maple leaves in one motif. Above the primary design is the text CANADA.

The obverse features the effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II created by Susanna Blunt with the denomination of 100 DOLLARS shown above the Queen’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 100 dollars .9999 Silver 311.5 g 76.2 mm Proof with applied colour 800

Each $100 coin is individually encapsulated and presented in a Royal Canadian Mint-branded custom case to accommodate its larger diameter and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity and black outer protective box. For more information on this coin and others released by the Royal Canadian Mint, please visit their website.

Royal Canadian Mint products are available through their retail website and also through a network of independent dealers and distributors.

