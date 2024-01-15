Coin Update

Canada: Centenary anniversary of Royal Canadian Air Force features on new annual silver dollar

The Royal Canadian Mint has released the design and topic for their annual silver dollar series. This year, the 2024-dated fine silver Proof dollar honours the history and establishment of the Royal Canadian Air Force and its legacy during its centennial anniversary. The coin is included in the seven-piece set containing an exclusive version of this popular collector coin. The 2024-dated Proof sets are the first to include the new effigy of HM King Charles III.

The collage shown on the coin’s reverse is the product of a close collaboration between the Royal Canadian Mint, the Royal Canadian Air Force, and the artist, Jason Bouwman. The history of aviation of the RCAF is represented by four significant aircraft, namely the De Havilland DH-82C Tiger Moth, which symbolises the RCAF’s early years. The McDonnell Douglas CF-188 Hornet represents its fighter fleet, the Lockheed CC-130 Hercules represents its fixed-wing aircraft fleet, and the Boeing Vertol CH-147 Chinook, its helicopter fleet. Three of the aircraft leave a contrail behind that begins to form the RCAF tartan and all four aircraft are connected to the RCAF roundel, with the skyborne maple leaf centred, representing Canada’s Air Force. The RCAF’s future and its space division are represented by the planets and orbital rings, with the two outermost rings running across the maple leaf to represent the centennial years 1924 and 2024. At the bottom, the flaming parrot tulip, representing “Rescue” is one of four tulip flowers specially selected to commemorate the RCAF’s Centennial in gardens across Canada. The text CANADA and DOLLAR are positioned to the upper left and lower right of the primary design. Instead of traditional yellow gold plating, an application of rose gold adds colour to the RCAF roundel’s maple leaf and the rim on the coin’s reverse. The obverse side includes the new effigy of HM King Charles III unveiled in November 2023. It is the work of Canadian artist Steven Rosati and depicts the King facing to the left surrounded by the legend CHARLES III D G REX.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Mintage Limit
Dollar

.999 Silver

 23.1 g 36 mm Proof with plating

25,000 (sets)
Dollar

.999 Silver

 23.1 g 36 mm Proof

35,000


The Proof set contains each currently circulating coin from five cents to two dollars and the pure silver commemorative dollar, which is encased in a sealed lucite frame presented in a book-style format, is bound in genuine leather. The single dollar coin is encapsulated and presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. The selectively plated rose-gold Proof dollar is only available as part of the Proof set. For additional information, please click here for the 2024 Proof Set or here for the Proof dollar coin.

