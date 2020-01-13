Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Canada: Centenary anniversary of iconic RCMP features on new silver bullion piedfort coins

By Leave a Comment

Hover to zoom.

The Royal Canadian Mint has released new silver bullion quality piedfort coins which are in celebration of the country’s iconic Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), founded 100 years ago.

Colloquially known today as the “mounties,” the RCMP provides vital law enforcement at a federal level while also providing provincial policing in eight of Canada’s 10 provinces, exempting Ontario and Quebec.

The idea of a mounted force was first conceived by Canada’s first prime minister, Sir John A. Macdonald, who envisaged a permanent force to patrol Canada’s newly acquired Northwest Territories, purchased by the Dominion of Canada from the Hudson’s Bay Company. The prime minister signed into law the force initially known as the “Northwest Mounted Rifles.” However, officials in the United States raised concerns that an armed force along the border could be inferred as a prelude to a military buildup. As a consequence, the force was renamed the Northwest Mounted Police (NWMP) when it was officially founded in 1873. In 1904, the force added the prefix “Royal” to its name when it merged with the Dominion Police, the main police force for all points east of the province of Manitoba. Finally, in 1920, it was renamed the “Royal Canadian Mounted Police,” a reference which remains today.

Since this time, there have been several substantive changes or additions to the RCMP, which included the amalgamation of Newfoundland’s own Newfoundland Ranger Force when they joined the Canadian Federation on the 1st April 1949. The RCMP became a full member of the International Criminal Police Organisation (Interpol) in June 1953. On the 4th July 1973, the centenary anniversary of the founding of the original police force (the NWMP), Queen Elizabeth II approved in Regina, Saskatchewan, a new badge for the RCMP. In recognition of this acknowledgement, the force presented the sovereign with a tapestry rendering of the new design.

The RCMP are famous for their distinctive dress uniform, or “review order,” popularly known as the “Red Serge.” The resplendent design includes a high collared scarlet tunic, midnight blue breeches with yellow leg stripe, Sam Browne belt with white sidearm lanyard, oxblood-coloured riding boots (some fitted with spurs), brown wide flat-brimmed felt campaign hat with the characteristic “Montana crease,” and brown gloves. Today, the RCMP will include horses for ceremonial operations such as escorting the governor general’s open landau to the opening of Parliament.

The reverse side of the silver piedfort strikes is designed by Paul Cedarberg and includes a beautiful depiction of a lone RCMP rider on horseback holding a standard in his left hand and the reins of his mount with his right. The denotation of the coin’s pure silver content is represented with 9999 seen to the left of the design, and a small maple leaf is placed on the right. The commemorative years 1920 and 2020 are placed above the primary design along the edge. The additional text FINE SILVER 2 OZ ARGENT PUR is found below the design along the edge.

The obverse side includes a crowned effigy of HM King George V created by Sir E. B. Mackennal, which is the same portrait of the King used on Canadian coinage during his reign (1910–1936). The denomination of TEN DOLLARS is placed below the King’s likeness.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage
10 dollars .999 Silver  62.2 g 38 mm Uncirculated bullion To meet demand


As the Royal Canadian Mint does not sell bullion-related coins directly to the public, interested collectors are advised to contact their preferred precious metal dealers to purchase this coin. For additional information about RCM bullion products, please click here.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

The Franklin Mint’s legacy for modern numismatics Canada: New bullion coins from silver “Predator” and gold “Call of the Wild” series GoldGram and Dillon Gage sign agreement for strategic global alliance Canada: “Pulsating maple leaf” with photonics strike features on double crown silver coin

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓