Canada: Annual gift-giving mint sets launched featuring Canadian Moose commemorative dollar coins

The Royal Canadian Mint has released its 2023-dated gift mint sets that include a specially designed series of non-circulating one-dollar coins. The commemorative gift-giving sets are designed to mark special occasions or to celebrate events such as a new addition to the family, a birthday, a wedding, or a graduation. The presentation incorporates a gift-card format enabling the inclusion of a personally written message, and is accompanied by an envelope. This year, the theme of all commemorative coins is Canada’s moose, not dissimilar to the Caribou featured on the 25-cent circulation coin since 1937. 

Baby Mint Set: The reverse side of the exclusive one-dollar non-circulation coin features a design by Canadian artist Steve Hepburn. The motif includes a cute and cuddly stuffed moose animal seated next to “ABC” wooden blocks, the “B” block appropriately featuring a maple leaf on one side.  

Birthday Mint Set: The reverse side of the exclusive one-dollar non-circulation coin features a reverse design by Canadian artist Steve Hepburn. With a maple leaf party hat on its head, and streamers decorating its antlers, a moose is putting the final touches on some birthday gifts.  

Congratulations Mint Set: The reverse side of the exclusive one-dollar non-circulation coin features a reverse design by Canadian artist Steve Hepburn. A playfully patriotic representation of Canada, the design depicts a moose surrounded by maple leaves — including the national flag’s stylised maple leaf, which appears on the banner strung across the moose’s antlers. 

As part of the coinage of Canada undergoing a transition of an effigy from that of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II (1926–2022) to the likeness of HM King Charles III, the Royal Canadian Mint has introduced a transitional obverse design that will appear on current 2023 collector and bullion coins until a new permanent obverse of the King is adopted. The effigy included on each coin in these sets is created by Susanna Blunt of Queen Elizabeth II and is accompanied by a special marking consisting of a vertical inscription of the dates 1952 and 2022, her years of reign separated by four pearls symbolising the four effigies that have been shown Canadian coins throughout the reign. 

Each commemorative gift mint set includes specially minted Brilliant Uncirculated-quality coins and the commemorative one-dollar coin. Each is available with a mintage of 100,000 sets while supplies last. For additional information, please click here. 

