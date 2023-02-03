Calling all artists!

Coin Update

The following is an excerpt from an article by Sharon McPike on the website of the United States Mint

Established in 2003, the United States Mint Artistic Infusion Program (AIP) contracts with talented, professional American artists who represent diverse backgrounds and a variety of interests. The AIP was specifically designed with the objective of enriching and invigorating the designs of United States coins and medals. The program meets that goal by developing a pool of talented external artists who are prepared to work closely with the Mint staff, including the Mint’s chief engraver and medallic artists, to create and submit new designs for selected coin and medal programs throughout the year. Interested artists are highly encouraged to submit applications for consideration.

AIP artists’ designs are found on many coins and medals. In most cases, the artist’s initials appear on the final coins or medals, along with the initials of the Mint medallic artist who sculpted the selected designs. Artist information is included in historical documents, certificates of authenticity, and promotional materials.

Artists who join the AIP work under a task order contract from their own studios, providing candidate designs in the form of finished drawings. Under current AIP provisions, artists are paid $2,000 to $3,000 per assignment. In addition, artists receive a $5,000 bonus for every design selected for use on a coin or medal. Learn more about the design process and the selection of final designs.

The Mint is especially interested in artists who will bring innovative perspectives and utilize symbolism in their work to clearly and evocatively convey subjects and themes. From portraits and landscapes to depictions of notable achievements in American history, coin and medal designs require rendering a range of subjects and themes on a small space.

“This is such an extraordinary opportunity,” emphasizes Joe Menna, the 14th Chief Engraver of the United States Mint. “We not only participate in history, but make history in the works that we do. We also want to expand the reach beyond traditional illustrators and graphic designers to include all branches of popular art, including film concept designers, comic book artists, street artists, Lowbrow pop surrealist artists — any design driven industry you can think of — because great art comes in many forms.”

To read the rest of the article by Sharon McPike, please click here.

