Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

California coins and bullion sales and use tax regulation changed

By Leave a Comment

The state of California has increased its exemption threshold for sales and use tax on bulk sales of monetized bullion, nonmonetized gold or silver bullion, and numismatic coins, effective January 1, 2023. With higher inflation rates in 2022, regulations stipulated that the threshold adjust from $1,500 to $2,000.

The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration warned of the upcoming increase last December in Tax Information Bulletin, Publication 388, December 2022, which stated, “Starting January 1, 2023, a bulk sale occurs if the total market value of the monetized bullion, nonmonetized gold or silver bullion, and numismatic coins sold in a single transaction is $2,000 or more.”

The bulletin further explained, “Each year, we are required to calculate what the operative threshold would be if adjusted for annual inflation. When the adjusted amount for inflation equals or exceeds the operative threshold by $500, the operative threshold increases to the amount as adjusted for inflation.” While this change may be a surprise to many California coin and precious-metals business owners, this is an annual calculation that happens automatically under the law.

According to the bulletin, “the regulation is in the process of being updated to reflect the new threshold.” However, as of May 2023, the regulation still states the exemption threshold is $1,500. For more information, call the CDTFA Customer Service Center at 1-800-400-7115.

For more information, select the links below.

Sales And Use Tax Regulation 1599, Coins and Bullion

BTLG Sales and Use Tax Law, Chapter 4, Section 6355

CDTFA Tax Information Bulletin, Publication 388, December 2022

To learn more about NCBA or to join visit ncbassoc.org/membership.

Press release courtesy of the National Coin & Bullion Association

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

NCBA committee makes commemorative coin recommendations Citizens Coinage Advisory Committee to meet February 28 and March 1 Seneca Mill Press LLC proudly announces release of the latest numismatic book by Roger W. Burdette: Saudi Gold and Other Tales from the Mint Mississippi becomes the 43rd state to end sales taxes on gold and silver

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓