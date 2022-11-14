CAC coins bring premiums in October

During the month of October, CAC-approved coins fared well in live auctions in Dallas County, Texas, and Monmouth County, New Jersey, in addition to performing in many Internet sales. Here are 12 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.
- On October 2, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Fine-15 grade 1840-O ‘With Drapery’ half dime for $808.50. On July 26, Heritage sold a Fine-15 1840-O ‘With Drapery’ half dime without a CAC sticker for $456.
- On October 7, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1900-S dime for $4,560. On June 18, 2021, Heritage auctioned an MS-66 1900-S dime without a CAC sticker for $2,640. Market levels for these were about the same in October 2022 as they were in June 2021.
- On October 7, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1923-S quarter for $5,280. On July 14, 2021, Heritage sold an MS-65+ 1923-S quarter without a CAC sticker for $3,360. Market levels for MS-65 grade 1923-S quarters were around 17.5% higher in October 2022 than market levels were in July 2021, not enough to account for the difference between the $5,280 price realized for the CAC-approved MS-65 coin, and the $3,360 result for a non-CAC MS-65+ 1923-S quarter.
- On October 9, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1875 half dollar for $3,472.70. On August 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an MS-65 1875 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $2,520.
- On October 16, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof-65 certified 1857 Flying Eagle cent for $34,101.10. On August 24, Heritage auctioned a Proof-65 1857 Flying Eagle cent without a CAC sticker for $22,800.
- On October 16, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof-65 certified 1857 quarter for $10,997.80. On June 4, 2020, Heritage sold a Proof-65 1857 quarter without a CAC sticker for $6,000. Market levels for these in October 2022 are not higher than they were in June 2020.
- On October 18, Heritage sold a CAC-approved Proof-66 1886 Liberty Head nickel for $1,320. On August 24, 2021, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a Proof-66 1886 nickel without a CAC sticker for $900. The market values of Proof 1886 nickels were very similar in October 2022 to the market values in August 2021.
- On October 18, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-62 grade 1875-S 20-cent piece for $2,280. On September 20, Heritage sold an MS-62 1875-S 20-cent piece without a CAC sticker for $1,020, less than half as much.
- On October 20, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1863 three cent silver for $5,757.50. On July 15, Heritage auctioned an MS-66 1863 three cent silver without a CAC sticker for $3,960.
- On October 20, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1914-D Buffalo nickel for $3,172.50. On August 28, Heritage auctioned an MS-66 1914-D Buffalo nickel without a CAC sticker for $1,980.
- On October 20, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved AU-53 grade 1806 Pointed 6, No Stem half dollar for $4,230. On May 4, Heritage auctioned an AU-55 1806 Pointed 6 No Stem half dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,840. At least two leading price guides estimate that an AU-55 grade coin is worth 40% more than an AU-53 grade 1806 Pointed 6, No Stem half dollar, yet a CAC approved AU-53 grade coin brought significantly more at auction than a non-CAC AU-55 grade 1806 Pointed Six, No Stem half dollar.
- On October 20, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1934 Walking Liberty half dollar for $734.38. On August 30, Heritage sold an MS-66 1934 Walker without a CAC sticker for $504. On July 20, Heritage sold a different MS-66 1934 Walker without a CAC sticker for that same price, $504.
