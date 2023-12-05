Coin Update

CAC coins bring premiums in November

1857 Flying Eagle cent. Snow-PR1. Proof-65 (PCGS). CAC. Image by PCGS. Hover to zoom.

CAC-approved coins fared well in many public sales during the month of November, and in live auctions in New Jersey, Texas, and California. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

  1. On November 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade, 1913 “Type One” Buffalo nickel for $1,468.75. On October 17, Heritage sold an MS-67 1913 “Type One” Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $900.
  2. On November 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1875-CC 20-cent piece for $4,112.50. On December 15, 2022, Heritage auctioned an MS-63 1875-CC 20-cent piece, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120. Market levels for these were only slightly higher, if higher at all, in November 2023 than they were in December 2022.
  3. On November 2, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-67 1904 quarter for $5,405. On May 22, Heritage sold a Proof-67 1904 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $2,100.
  4. On November 5, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66 1908 “No Motto” $20 gold coin for $4,840. On August 18, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an MS-66 1908 “No Motto” $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120.
  5. On November 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-65 1857 Flying Eagle cent for $33,600. On August 24, 2022, Heritage auctioned a Proof-65 1857 Flying Eagle, without a CAC sticker, for $22,800. Market levels for these were not higher in November 2023 than they were in August 2022.
  6. On November 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1915-S Pan-Pac commemorative half dollar for $7,800. In March 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned this exact same coin, for the same price, $7,800. On July 21, 2023, Heritage sold two MS-67 1915-S Pan-Pac commemorative half dollars, without CAC stickers, for $4,200 and $4,560, respectively.
  7. On November 16, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1850-C $2.5 gold coin for $7,200. On August 27, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an AU-55 1850-C $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $4,920. Market levels for these were a little higher in August 2022 than they were in November 2023.
  8. On November 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel for $5,791.50. On May 4, Heritage auctioned an MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120. On March 5, GreatCollections sold a different MS-67 1919 Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $3,054.70.
  9. On November 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-64 1938 half dollar for $425.69. On September 10, Great Collections sold an MS-64 1938 half, without a CAC sticker, for $139.69. On August 30, Stack’s Bowers sold a different MS-64 1938 half, without a CAC sticker, for $192. A week earlier, Stack’s Bowers sold another for that same price, $192. A CACG-graded coin thus brought more than twice as much as each of three MS-64 1938 half dollars.
  10. On November 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66+ 1884-CC Morgan silver dollar for $1,705. On October 8, GreatCollections sold an MS-66+ 1884-CC Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $1,266.10.
  11. On November 19, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-65 1904 $2.5 gold coin for $1,210. On October 29, GreatCollections sold an MS-65 1904 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $770. A week earlier, on October 22, GreatCollections sold a different MS-65 1904 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for that same price, $770. On September 3, GreatCollections sold an MS-65 1904 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $771.11, $1.11 more than each of the two just mentioned coins, but much less than the $1,210 result for a CACG-certified MS-65 1904 quarter eagle.
  12. On November 26, GreatCollections sold MS-65 1911-S $20 gold coins. At 06:39:40 PM Pacific Time, the CACG-graded 1911-S realized $7,926.50. Nearly 10 minutes later, at 06:49:33 PM Pacific Time, an MS-65 1911-S, without a CAC sticker, realized $4,400.

