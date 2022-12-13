Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

CAC coins bring premiums in November

By Leave a Comment

1875-CC Liberty Seated quarter. Briggs 1-A. MS-64 (PCGS). CAC. OGH. Image by Stack’s Bowers Galleries. Hover to zoom.

During the month of November, CAC-approved coins fared well in a live auction in Costa Mesa, California, and in many Internet sales. Here are 10 examples that were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

  1. On November 1, Heritage sold a CAC-approved AU-58 1915-D Buffalo nickel for $264. On August 29, Stack’s Bowers sold an AU-58 1915-D nickel without a CAC sticker for $192.
  2. On November 2, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-67 1888 Liberty Head nickel for $6,600. On May 14, 2020, Legend auctioned a Proof-67 1888 nickel without a CAC sticker for $1,586.25. Market levels for Proof-67 1888 nickels were, at most, 10% higher in November 2022 than they were in May 2020.
  3. On November 3, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1875-CC 20-cent piece for $10,200. In July, Heritage sold two MS-64 1875-CC 20-cent pieces, neither of which had a CAC sticker, for $5,520 and $4,440, respectively.
  4. On November 3, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved, Proof-63-Cameo 1876 Trade dollar for $4,560. On October 7, Heritage sold a Proof-63-Cameo 1876 Trade dollar without a CAC sticker for $2,760.
  5. On November 4, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1918 Lincoln commemorative half dollar for $4,800. On August 1, Heritage sold an MS-67 1918 Lincoln commemorative half dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,500, less than one-third as much.
  6. On November 15, Heritage sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1843-O half dollar for $3,360. On May 16, Heritage sold a PCGS graded AU-58 1843-O half without a CAC sticker for $930.
  7. On November 20, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1859 Indian cent for $1,815. On August 30, Heritage sold an MS-64 1859 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $1,320.
  8. On November 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1863 Indian cent for $2,712.60. On October 19, Heritage sold an MS-66 1863 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $1,980.
  9. On November 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1936 Buffalo nickel for $1,115.40. On April 12, Stack’s Bowers sold an MS-67 1936 nickel without a CAC sticker from the D. L. Hansen Collection for $504.
  10. On November 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved VF-35 grade 1831 dime for $227.92. On December 14, 2021, Heritage sold a VF-35 1831 dime without a CAC sticker for $180. Market levels for VF grade 1831 dimes did not rise by much from December 2021 to November 2022.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

CAC coins bring premiums in April CAC coins bring premiums in May Legend Rare Coin Auctions to sell Perfection Collection of Capped Bust Half Dollars CAC coins bring premiums in July

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓