CAC coins bring premiums in May

By Leave a Comment

1925-S Peace dollar, MS-65 among the finest at PCGS. Images by Heritage Auctions. Hover to zoom.

In addition to realizing impressive prices in Internet sales during the month of May, CAC-approved coins fared well in live auctions in Dallas County, Texas, and New Orleans, Louisiana. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

  1. On May 3, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1909-S VDB Lincoln cent for $28,800. On February 9, Heritage auctioned an MS-66 1909-S VDB Lincoln, without a CAC sticker, for $15,000. Both coins were designated as having ‘Full Red’ (RD) color by PCGS.
  2. On May 3, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-53 grade 1795 ‘Two Leaves’ silver dollar for $37,200. Two days later, on May 5, Heritage auctioned an AU-53+ 1795 ‘Two Leaves’ silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $30,000. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies.
  3. On May 3, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1925-S Peace silver dollar for $72,000. A year earlier, on May 5, 2022, Heritage auctioned an MS-65 1925-S Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $16,800. On April 5, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an MS-65 1925-S Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, also for $16,800. On February 27, 2022, Heritage sold a different PCGS graded MS-65 1925-S Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for this same price, $16,800. Yes, market levels for MS-65 grade 1925-S Peace dollars may have increased from winter/spring 2022 to winter/spring 2023. Even if so, any such increase would not account for the difference between $72,000 for a CAC-approved MS-65 1925-S and $16,800 each for multiple other MS-65 1925-S Peace dollars.
  4. On May 3, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1855 $1 gold piece for $50,400. On February 4, 2022, Heritage auctioned an MS-66 1855 $1 gold piece, without a CAC sticker, for $31,200. Market levels for these were certainly not higher in May 2023 than they were in February 2022.
  5. On May 14, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1907 half dollar for $1,651.17. On March 28, Stack’s Bowers sold an MS-64 1907 half, without a CAC sticker, for $1,080.
  6. On May 21, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1923-D Peace dollar for $2,256.10. On March 8, Stack’s Bowers sold an MS-65 1923-D Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,020. On February 15, Heritage sold a different PCGS graded MS-65 1923-D Peace dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $840. Market levels for these have not increased so far in 2023.
  7. On May 25, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved 1936 Satin Finish (Type One), certified Proof-68 1936 Buffalo nickel for $6,250. On May 4, Heritage auctioned a Satin Finish Proof-68 1936 Buffalo nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $4,680.
  8. On May 25, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1916-D Mercury dime for $29,000. On July 14, 2022, Heritage auctioned an MS-64 1916-D Mercury dime, without a CAC sticker, for $24,001.20. Both coins had a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation.
  9. On January 13, Heritage sold two MS-64 1920 $20 gold coins, neither of which had a CAC sticker. One realized $5,640, and the other brought $4,440. Even if market levels for these were a little higher in May than they were in January, a difference in market levels could not possibly account for all the difference between $10,500 and $5640.
  10. On May 25, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1923-S Monroe Doctrine commemorative half dollar for $3,000. On April 24, Heritage sold an MS-66 1923-S Monroe half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $780. On December 28, Heritage sold a different MS-66 1923-S Monroe half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for this same price, $780. The just-mentioned CAC-approved coin brought nearly four times as much.
  11. On May 28, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, Proof-65 1912 nickel for $490.60. On February 20, Heritage sold a Proof-65 1912 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $360.
  12. On May 28, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, MS-65 1963 half dollar for $456.50. On January 22, DLRC sold an MS-65 1963 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $55. On October 25, 2022, Heritage sold a colorful, MS-66 1963 half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $312.

