CAC coins bring premiums in May

1925 Double Eagle, MS-67. Underrated P-Mint issue, one of nine at PCGS. Images by Heritage Auctions. Hover to zoom.

During the month of May, CAC-approved coins fared well in Internet sales and in a live auction in Dallas. Here are thirteen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

  1. On May 5, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1916-D Mercury dime with a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation for $63,000. On October 7, 2021, Heritage sold a non-CAC MS-66 grade 1916-D dime also with a ‘Full Bands’ designation for $43,200. Therefore, a CAC-approved, MS-65 FB 1916-D dime brought almost 50% more than an MS-66 FB 1916-D dime without a CAC sticker.
  2. On May 5, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1936-S half dollar for $34,800. On April 21, 2021, Legend auctioned an MS-67 1936-S half dollar without a CAC sticker for $17,037.50. Although certified MS-67 1936-S halves increased in value from April 2021 to May 2022, this increase would account for only a small portion of the more than 100% difference between $17,037.50 and $34,800.
  3. On May 5, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1892-S silver dollar for $114,000. On August 17, 2021, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an MS-63 1892-S silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $84,000.
  4. On May 5, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1925 $20 gold coin for $132,000. On January 9, 2020, Heritage auctioned an MS-67 1925 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $21,600.
  5. On May 12, a CAC-approved Proof-67 1889 three-cent nickel sold on eBay for $1,199. On February 22, 2022, Heritage sold a Proof-67 1889 three-cent nickel without a CAC sticker for $870.
  6. On May 12, a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1834 ‘Small Date, Small Letters’ half dollar sold on eBay for $910. On April 5, Heritage sold an AU-58 1834 ‘Small Date, Small Letters’ half dollar, without a CAC sticker for $630.
  7. On May 13, a CAC-approved, MS-67 1950-D quarter sold on eBay for $389.95. Less than two weeks earlier, on May 1, Legend sold an MS-67 1950-D quarter without a CAC sticker for $293.75.
  8. On May 15, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1907 ‘High Relief Flat Edge’ $20 gold coin for $147,950. On May 5, Heritage auctioned an MS-66 1907 ‘High Relief Flat Edge’ $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $108,000.
  9. On May 22, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-68 grade 1941 half dollar for $15,400. On May 4, Heritage sold an MS-68 1941 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $6,600. On April 3, GreatCollections sold a different MS-68 1941 half dollar, without a CAC sticker for $6,592.50. The cited CAC-approved coin sold for more than twice as much as either of two non-CAC, MS-68 1941 half dollars.
  10. On May 22, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1924 Peace silver dollar for $15,409.90. On April 17, GreatCollections sold an MS-67 1924 Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $10,125, around one-third less.
  11. On May 22, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1888 $3 gold piece for $16,912.50. On April 10, GreatCollections sold an MS-65 1888 $3 gold piece without a CAC sticker for $12,391.88. Furthermore, on April 7, Stack’s Bowers sold an MS-65+ (PLUS) 1888 $3 gold piece without a CAC sticker for $13,200. The CAC-approved coin brought much more than non-CAC, 1888 $3 gold pieces without or with a ‘plus’ grade.
  12. On May 26, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-66 1903 dime for $2,467.50. On November 2, 2021, Heritage sold a Proof-66 1903 dime without a CAC sticker for $1,020. Market levels for Proof 1903 dimes increased very little from November 2021 to May 2022, maybe 5%, yet a CAC-approved Proof-66 1903 dime sold for more than twice as much as a non-CAC counterpart.
  13. On May 26, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1946-D Walking Liberty half dollar for $4,817.50. On March 1, Heritage sold an MS-67 1946-D half without a CAC sticker for $960.


