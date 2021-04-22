Coin Update

CAC coins bring premiums in March

1889-CC Morgan silver dollar. MS-63 (PCGS). CAC. Images by Stack’s Bowers Galleries. Hover to zoom.

In addition to faring well in Internet sales during the month of March, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in a live auction in Las Vegas. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1. On March 7, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1897 dime for $857.22. On March 10, Stack’s Bowers sold an MS-66 1897 dime without a CAC sticker for $690.

2. On March 7, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof-66 1896 quarter for $1,659.38. On February 3, Stack’s Bowers sold a Proof-66 1896 quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,260.

3. On March 21, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1936-D dime with a ‘Full Bands’ (FB) designation for $835.88. On December 16, 2020, Heritage sold an MS-67FB dime without a CAC sticker for $660.

4. On March 21, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved VG-10 grade 1824/2 overdate quarter for $1,525.50. On February 10, Heritage sold a VG-10 1824/2 overdate quarter without a CAC sticker for $1,020.

5. On March 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-53 grade 1793 half cent for $43,200. Certified AU-53 grade 1793 half cents are not auctioned often. In February 2019, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an AU-53 1793 half cent without a CAC sticker for $33,600. In August 2019, Heritage auctioned an AU-55 (fifty-five) grade 1793 half cent without a CAC sticker for $28,800.

6. On March 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 1821 half dollar for $10,800. In June 2019, Legend auctioned an 1821 half without a CAC sticker for $4,347.50.

7. On March 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1889-CC Morgan silver dollar for $50,400. In September 2020, Heritage auctioned an MS-63 1889-CC Morgan without a CAC sticker for $28,800. In June 2020, Heritage auctioned a different MS-63 1889-CC Morgan without a CAC sticker for $25,200, precisely half as much as the price realized for the just-cited CAC-approved 1889-CC silver dollar.

8. On March 25, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-62 grade 1850-D $1 gold piece for $36,000. In February 2020, Heritage auctioned an MS-62+ 1850-D $1 gold piece without a CAC sticker for $12,600, barely more than one-third as much. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies.

9. On March 26, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1895-O Morgan silver dollar for $6,600. In November 2020, Heritage auctioned an AU-58 1895-O dollar without a CAC sticker for $3,840. In September 2020, the Goldbergs auctioned a different AU-58 1895-O dollar without a CAC sticker for this same price, $3,840.

10. On March 26, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1927-D Peace silver dollar for $6,600. On January 22, Heritage auctioned an MS-65 1927-D Peace dollar without a CAC sticker. On November 12, 2020, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different MS-65 1927-D Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $4,320. That coin was from the Larry Miller Collection.

11. On March 26, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 (sixty-five) grade 1888 $3 gold piece for $16,800. In February 2020, Heritage auctioned an MS-65 1888 three without a CAC sticker for $6,666. In January 2020, Heritage auctioned an MS-66 (sixty-six) 1888 $3 gold piece without a CAC sticker for $13,220.40, significantly less than the price realized for the just mentioned CAC-approved MS-65 (sixty-five) grade coin.

12. On March 26, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1915 $10 gold coin for $13,200. In April 2020, Heritage auctioned an MS-65 1915 $10 without a CAC sticker for $4,800. In May 2020, Heritage auctioned an MS-65+ $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $7,200.

