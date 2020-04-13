Coin Update

CAC coins bring premiums in March 2020

1829 50C Small Letters, O-105, R.1, AU-55 PCGS. CAC. Images by Collectors Universe. Hover to zoom.

In addition to realizing newsworthy premiums in a public auction in Southern California, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in various public Internet sales during the month of March. Here are 10 examples that were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

1899 Liberty gold quarter eagle NGC MS-65 CAC. Image by GreatCollections.

  1. On March 1, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved NGC graded MS-65 Liberty Head 1899 $2.5 gold coin for $1,586.25. In February 2020, at a Long Beach Expo, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-65 Liberty Head 1899 $2.5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,380.

1915 Indian gold half eagle PCGS MS-64 CAC. Image by GreatCollections.

  1. On March 1, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1915 Indian Head $5 gold coin for $2,418.75. On December 7, 2019, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded MS-64 1915 Indian Head $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,860. Earlier, in August 2019, Heritage sold two PCGS-graded MS-64 1915 Indian Head $5 gold coins, neither of which had a CAC sticker, each for $1,740.

    1868 Liberty gold eagle PCGS AU-58 CAC. Image by GreatCollections.

  2. On March 1, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1868 Liberty Head $10 gold coin for $9,562.50. In January 2020, at the FUN Convention, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1868 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $5,523.60. On December 7, 2019, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded AU-58 1868 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $5,640.

1829 50C Small Letters, O-105, R.1, AU-55 PCGS. CAC.

  1. On March 11, Heritage sold a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1829 half dollar for $690. A week later, Heritage sold a PCGS-graded AU-55 grade 1829 half dollar without a CAC sticker for $360. Neither coin is of a rare die variety.

1930 25C MS-65 Full Head NGC. CAC.

  1. On March 15, Heritage sold a CAC-approved NGC certified MS-65 ‘Full Head’ 1930 Standing Liberty quarter for $630. On March 24, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS-certified MS-65 ‘Full Head’ 1930 Standing Liberty quarter without a CAC sticker for $432. Furthermore, in the same online sale that ended on February 26, 2020, Heritage sold two PCGS-certified MS-65FH 1930 quarters in old holders. The CAC-approved coin realized $660 while the non-CAC coin sold for $456.

1851 G$1 MS-64 PCGS. CAC.

    1. On March 15, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1851 $1 gold piece for $780. On March 25, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-64 1851 $1 gold piece in an old holder without a CAC sticker for $552. Earlier, on January 8, 2020, Heritage sold a different PCGS-graded MS-64 1851 $1 gold piece in an old holder without a CAC sticker for $576.
    2. On March 15, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1862 $1 gold piece for $1,800. On December 7, 2019, when market levels for these were higher, a PCGS-graded MS-65 1862 $1 gold piece without a CAC sticker realized $1,080.

1939-D Mercury dime. MS-68 FB (PCGS). CAC. Image by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

8. On March 20, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved PCGS-certified MS-68 ‘Full Bands’ 1939-D Mercury dime for $2,160. On March 8, the firm of David Lawrence sold a PCGS-certified MS-68 ‘Full Bands’ 1939-D Mercury dime without a CAC sticker for $865, which was in the collection of Dell Loy Hansen. On January 8, 2020, Heritage sold a different PCGS-certified MS-68 ‘Full Bands’ 1939-D Mercury dime without a CAC sticker for $690. The CAC-approved coin brought more than the combined prices realized of the other two.

1934-S Peace Silver Dollar. MS-66 (PCGS). CAC. Image by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

  1. On March 20, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1934-S Peace dollar for $32,400. At the FUN Convention in January 2020, Heritage auctioned a PCGS-graded MS-66 1934-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $18,000.

1854-S Liberty Head Eagle. AU-58 (PCGS). CAC. Image by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

  1. On March 20, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1854-S $10 gold coin for $6,600. On November 15, 2019, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS-graded AU-58 1854-S $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $4,560. Market levels for these have not risen in the interim. The CAC-approved coin brought much more.

