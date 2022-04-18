CAC coins bring premiums in March

CAC-approved coins fared well in online auction sales during the month of March. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.
- On March 6, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1934 Buffalo nickel for $8,701. On February 13, GreatCollections sold an MS-67 1934 nickel without a CAC sticker for $2,418.75, less than one-third as much.
- On March 6, GreatCollections sold an MS-64+ 1918-D half dollar, which was CAC-approved at the MS-64 level for $7,870.50. On February 6, GreatCollections sold an MS-64+ 1918-D half dollar without a CAC sticker for $4,048.88. Earlier, on November 28, 2021, GreatCollections sold a different MS-64+ 1918-D half dollar without a CAC sticker for $5,287.50.
- On March 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved, MS-65 1865 three-cent nickel for $1,155. On January 30, GreatCollections sold an MS-65 1865 three-cent nickel without a CAC sticker for $517.50. A week earlier, GreatCollections sold another MS-65 1865 three-cent nickel without a CAC sticker for $594.
- On March 20, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1940-S Walking Liberty half dollar for $5,133.70. On March 13, GreatCollections sold an MS-66 1940-S Walker without a CAC sticker for $914.62. On February 22, Heritage sold a different MS-66 1940-S Walker without a CAC sticker for $840.
- On March 22, Stack’s Bowers sold an AU-58+ 1853 ‘With Arrows’ half dime, which was CAC approved at the AU-58 level, for $780. On February 8, Heritage sold an MS-61 1853 ‘With Arrows’ half dime without a CAC sticker for $240, less than one-third as much.
- On March 22, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1856 quarter for $1,200. On December 14, 2021, Heritage sold an MS-64 1856 quarter without a CAC sticker for $750.
- On March 22, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved, MS-66 1899-O Morgan silver dollar for $456. On March 30, Heritage sold an MS-66 1899-O Morgan without a CAC sticker for $336. On March 2, Heritage sold a different MS-66 1899-O Morgan without a CAC sticker for $384.
- On March 22, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved, MS-66 1936-D Texas Independence Centennial commemorative half dollar for $384. On February 16, 2022, Heritage sold an MS-66 1936-D Texas Centennial half without a CAC sticker for $228.
- On March 23, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1896 $5 gold coin for $1,560. On November 30, Stack’s Bowers sold an MS-64 1896 $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,080.
- On March 22, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1910-S Lincoln cent with a ‘full red’ (RD) designation for $810. On December 15, 2021, Stack’s Bowers sold an MS-65 ‘full red’ (RD) 1910-S Lincoln cent without a CAC sticker for $500.
