CAC coins bring premiums in June 2020

CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in various public Internet sales during the month of June. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

On June 4, Heritage sold a CAC-approved, NGC graded MS-61 1801 $10 gold coin for $26,500. On March 19, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a PCGS graded MS-61 1801 $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $20,400. These two 1801 tens were struck from the same pair of dies. On June 5, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1884 Morgan silver dollar for $4,920. In January 2020, at the winter FUN Convention, Heritage auctioned a PCGS graded MS-67 1884 Morgan without a CAC sticker for $2,520. On June 5, Heritage sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1914 $5 gold coin for $3,840. On April 8, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-65 1914 $5 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,100. The CAC-approved 1914 five was in a relatively new PCGS holder while the non-CAC 1914 $5 coin was in a green-label PCGS holder that is more than 20 years old. On June 7, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1891 quarter for $1,350. On April 29, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-65 1891 quarter without a CAC sticker for $900. On June 14, Great Collections sold a CAC-approved, certified Proof-64 1859 dime for $1,327.50. On April 26, Heritage sold a PCGS certified Proof-64 1859 dime without a CAC sticker for $990. On October 24, 2019, Heritage sold a different PCGS certified Proof-64 1859 dime without a CAC sticker for $1,110.

On June 19, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved, NGC graded VF-30 1799 silver dollar for $2,520. On April 15, Heritage sold a PCGS graded VF-30 1799 silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $1,680. Although these were struck from different pairs of dies, neither die pairing is rare in the present. On June 19, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1873 “Open 3” $1 gold piece for $1,920. On May 6, Heritage sold a PCGS graded MS-65 1873 “Open 3” $1 gold piece without a CAC sticker for $1,020. On June 19, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1856-S $10 gold coin for $3,360. On June 7, Heritage sold a PCGS graded AU-55 1856-S $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $2,280. On June 19, Stack’s-Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1926 Sesquicentennial of American Independence commemorative half dollar for $1,020. On May 15, Heritage sold three PCGS graded MS-65 1926 Sesquicentennial halves, none of which had a CAC sticker for $720, $630, and $549.60 respectively. Also, on March 25, Stack’s Bowers sold a different PCGS graded MS-65 1926 Sesquicentennial half without a CAC sticker for $720. On June 21, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1916 Barber dime for $352.12. On March 11, Stack’s Bowers sold a PCGS graded MS-65 1916 Barber dime without a CAC sticker for $264.

