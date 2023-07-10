CAC coins bring premiums in June

In addition to realizing impressive prices in Internet sales during the month of June, CAC-approved coins fared well in a live auction in Costa Mesa, California. Here are 10 examples which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.
- On June 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1926-S Lincoln cent for $15,600. On October 7, 2022, Heritage auctioned an MS-64 1926-S Lincoln, without a CAC sticker, for $8,400. Both coins have received a “Full Red” (RD) color designation from PCGS. While certified MS-64RD 1926-S Lincolns have increased in value so far in 2023, this increase would not account for much of the difference between $15,600 and $8,400.
- On June 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved EF-45 grade 1889-CC Morgan silver dollar for $6,600. EF-45 grade 1889-CC Morgans are not auctioned often. On October 11, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an EF-45 1889-CC Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $3,960. On October 7, Heritage sold a different EF-45 1889-CC Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $4,440. Market levels for EF-45 grade 1889-CC Morgans were, at most, 5% higher in June 2023 than they were in October 2022.
- On June 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1921 Peace silver dollar for $1,800. On May 10, Stack’s Bowers sold an MS-64 1921 Peace silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $1,320.
- On June 14, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1924 Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin for $6,000. On May 31, Heritage sold an MS-66 1924 Saint, without a CAC sticker, for $3,480. A little earlier, on May 5, Heritage auctioned four MS-66 1924 $20 gold coins, each without a CAC sticker, for $3,600, $3,000, $3,000, and $2,882.40, respectively. On the same day, Heritage also auctioned an MS-66 1924 $20, without a CAC sticker, for $3,000.
- On June 15, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1920-D Mercury dime for $1,440. On March 8, Stack’s Bowers sold an MS-64 1920-D dime, without a CAC sticker, for $900. Both coins received a “Full Bands” (FB) designation from PCGS.
- On June 18, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1907 $2.5 gold coin for $1,677.50. On January 4, 2023, Heritage auctioned an MS-66 1907 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $1,020. Market values for these were close to being the same in June as they were in January 2023, possibly a 1% to 3% difference.
- On June 19, Heritage sold a CAC-approved Proof-65 1903 quarter for $1,920. On April 18, Heritage sold a Proof-65 1903 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $1,080.
- On June 25, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1927-S nickel for $840.40. On December 13, 2022, Stack’s Bowers sold an AU-58 1927-S nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $504. Market values for these were not significantly higher in June 2023 than they were in December 2022.
- On June 25, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1936 Albany commemorative half dollar for $1,486.65. On April 30, GreatCollections sold an MS-67 1936 Albany commemorative half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $593.26. Both coins feature colorful toning with similar yellow and orange-russet tints. On March 19, GreatCollections sold a different MS-67 1936 Albany commemorative half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $759.38.
- On June 25, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1916-S $10 gold coin for $2,475. On May 10, Stack’s Bowers sold an AU-58 1916-S $10 coin, without a CAC sticker, for $1,560.
❑
Comments
Foxman69 says
To each his own….I don’t pretend to be a grading expert, but I have examined a few CAC approved coins that weren’t that impressive.if a collect can see the added quality, go for it…and doesn’t that label imply that the original grading service has not accurately graded that coin? Now that CAC has their own graded holders coins, we will have to see if it has any impact on the 2 main graders NGC & PCGS….