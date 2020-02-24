CAC coins bring premiums in January

In addition to faring well in Internet sales, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins at the FUN Convention in Orlando. Here are 10 examples that were selected from a large number of results which could have been listed. As it is traditional in the coin business for relatively expensive U.S. coins to publicly trade in January, the average value of coins listed this month is higher than usual.

On January 5, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1851-O $10 gold coin for $2,418.75. Stack’s Bowers auctioned the same non-CAC, AU-55 1851-O $10 gold coin for $1,140 in November 2019 and for $1,680 in August 2019 at an ANA convention. Also, in August 2019, Heritage auctioned an AU-55 1851-O $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $1,510.80.

On January 9, Heritage auctioned two MS-66 1922-S Peace silver dollars in consecutive lots. The coin with a CAC sticker realized $25,200 and the 1922-S Peace dollar without a sticker sold for $17,400.

On January 9, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1856-D $1 gold piece for $25,200. In September 2019, at a Long Beach Expo, Heritage auctioned an AU-58 1856-D, without a CAC sticker, for $18,000. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies, according to the attributions in the auction catalogs. The 1856-D $1 gold piece with a CAC sticker brought 40% more!

On January 9, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1808 $2.5 gold coin for $168,000. The last certified AU-55 1808 $2.5 gold coin to be sold at auction brought $126,000 at the Central States Numismatic Society Convention in April 2018. That 1808 was graded as AU-55 and did not have a CAC sticker.

On January 9, Heritage auctioned two MS-63 1911-D Indian Head $10 gold coins in consecutive lots. The coin with a CAC sticker realized $23,400 and the 1911-D 10 without a sticker sold for $10,500.

On January 10, NGC-graded MS-65 and PCGS-graded MS-65 1897-S $20 gold coins were auctioned by Heritage in consecutive lots and came from the same consignor. The NGC-graded 1897-S had a CAC sticker and realized $15,600. The PCGS -graded MS-65 1897-S did not have a CAC sticker and it sold for $11,700.

On January 9, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade, 1908-D “No Motto” $20 gold coin for $52,800. While no other certified MS-66 1908-D “No Motto” 20s have publicly sold in 2020 or 2019, non-CAC, MS-66 1908 “No Motto” 20s were sold by DLRC in April 2018 for $19,500, by Heritage in December 2017 for $19,200, and by Heritage in August 2016 for $21,150. Market values for these have not risen since August 2016. Clearly, the CAC approved 1908-D realized much more than its PCGS graded counterparts without CAC stickers.

On January 9, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-67 grade 1924 Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin for $28,800. In August 2019, at an ANA convention, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a non-CAC, MS-67 1924 Saint Gaudens $20 gold coin for $13,200. At the same ANA convention, Heritage auctioned a different, CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1924 $20 gold coin, for $34,800. In March 2019, Heritage auctioned a non-CAC, MS-67 1924 for $10,200. In March 2018, Stack’s Bowers auctioned two non-CAC MS-67 1924 Saints for $10,800 each. Much evidence suggests that CAC-approved MS-67 1924 20s are worth more than twice as much as their non-CAC counterparts.

The most stunning result for a CAC-approved coin in January was the sale of a 1905 quarter by GreatCollections for $101,251.12. This quarter was graded MS-68 and CAC-approved. The PCGS price guide value for this coin is $25,000. The highest PCGS price guide value for any Philadelphia Mint Barber quarter is $40,000 for a PCGS graded MS-68+ 1898.

According to auction data on the PCGS website, other than highly graded representatives of key and semi-key dates, no Barber quarter had sold for as much as $60,000 at auction. The 1905 is a relatively common date.

On January 26, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1827 dime for $1,024.88. In February 2018, Heritage sold an AU-58 1827 dime without a CAC sticker for $870.

