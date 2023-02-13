CAC coins bring premiums in January

In addition to faring well in Internet sales during the month of January, CAC-approved coins flourished in live auctions in Orlando, Dallas, and Los Angeles. Here are ten examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.
- On January 1, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1929 Mercury dime with a “Full Bands” (FB) designation for $2,035. On November 8, Stack’s Bowers sold an MS-67FB 1929 dime, without a CAC sticker, for $780. On August 23, 2022, Heritage sold an MS-67FB 1929 dime, without a CAC sticker, for this same price, $780. All three 1929 dimes cited here received a “Full Bands” (FB) designation from PCGS. The CAC-approved 1929 dime realized more than twice as much as either of the others.
- On January 15, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67RD 1909-S VDB Lincoln cent for $337,700. On August 24, Heritage auctioned an MS-67RD 1909-S VDB Lincoln, without a CAC sticker, for $102,000. On April 22, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different MS-67RD 1909-S VDB Lincoln, without a CAC sticker, for $168,000, less than half as much as the price realized for a CAC-approved coin on January 15.
- On January 22, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1920 $20 gold coin for $4,685.66. On January 13, Heritage auctioned an MS-63 1920 $20 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $2,520.
- On January 29, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1921 Morgan silver dollar for $18,177.50. Certified MS-67 grade 1921 Morgans are not auctioned often. On October 28, 2021, Legend auctioned an MS-67 1921 Morgan dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $12,925.
- On January 11, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1867 Indian cent for $16,800. On August 26, Heritage auctioned an MS-65+ 1867 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $7,800, less than half as much as the just mentioned CAC-approved coin brought. Both of these 1867 cents received a ‘Full Red’ (RD) designation from PCGS.
- On January 11, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, Proof-65 Deep Cameo 1869 $3 gold piece for $102,000. On September 29, 2022, Heritage auctioned a Proof-65 Deep Cameo 1875 $3 gold piece, without a CAC sticker, for $78,000.
- On January 11, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, Proof-65 Deep Cameo 1875 $3 gold piece for $456,000. On September 29, 2022, Heritage auctioned a Proof-65 Deep Cameo 1875 $3, without a CAC sticker, for $313,352.40.
- On January 12, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1911-“Strong D” $2.5 gold coin for $84,000. On May 5, Heritage auctioned an MS-65 1911-“Strong D” $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $55,200.
- On January 30, the Goldbergs auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1889 $1 gold piece for $1,740. On January 4, Heritage sold an MS-66 1889 $1 gold piece, without a CAC sticker, for $1,140.
- On January 30, the Goldbergs auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-64 1912 $2.5 gold coin for $4,080. On November 4, Stack’s Bowers sold two MS-64 1912 $2.5 gold coins, neither of which had a CAC sticker. Each realized $3,120. On October 7, Heritage sold a different MS-64 1912 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for that same price, $3,120. A CAC-approved coin realized substantially more than each of the three different non-CAC, MS-64 1912 quarter eagles.
