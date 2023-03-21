CAC coins bring premiums in February

In addition to realizing impressive prices in Internet sales during the month of February, CAC-approved coins fared well in live auctions in Las Vegas and Dallas. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.
- On February 5, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved Proof-66 1941 nickel for $748. On December 13, 2022, Stack’s Bowers sold a Proof-66 1941 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $100. On November 1, 2022, Heritage sold a different Proof-66 1941 nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $81.
- On February 9, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1921 Peace silver dollar for $21,600. On December 15, 2022, Heritage sold an MS-66 1921 Peace silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $9,000.
- On February 9, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1910 $5 gold coin for $45,600. On September 17, 2020, Heritage auctioned an MS-66 1910 $5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, from the Bob Simpson Collection, for $13,200. Yes, values for these increased from September 2020 to February 2023, though by 15% at most, only a small fraction of the difference between $45,600 and $13,200.
- On February 12, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1861 three-cent silver for $577.50. On December 13, 2022, Heritage sold an MS-63 1861 three-cent silver, without a CAC sticker, for $300.
- On February 12, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1936-D quarter for $962.50. On November 1, Heritage sold an MS-65 1936-D quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $602.40.
- On February 15, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1889-O Morgan silver dollar for $900. On January 4, Heritage sold an MS-64 1889-O Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $660.
- On February 15, Stack’s Bowers sold a CAC-approved VF-30 grade 1895-S Morgan silver dollar for $1,080. On January 4, Heritage sold a VF-30 1895-S Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $900.
- On February 23, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-66 1869 two-cent piece for $5,405. On May 5, 2022, Heritage auctioned a Proof-66 1869 two-cent piece, without a CAC sticker, for $2,880. Both coins were designated by PCGS as having “full mint red color” (RD).
- On February 23, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved Proof-65-Cameo 1875 Shield nickel for $1,527.50. On September 23, 2022, Stack’s Bowers sold a Proof-65-Cameo 1875 Shield nickel, without a CAC sticker, for $780.
- On February 23, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved AU-58 grade 1807 quarter for $16,450. On January 11, 2023, Heritage auctioned an AU-58 1807 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $6,600. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies.
- On February 23, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1877-CC half dollar for $5,052. Heritage sold an MS-64 1877-CC half, without a CAC sticker, for $3,360 on December 16, . On November 3, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a different MS-64 1877-CC half, without a CAC sticker, for $3,120.
- On February 26, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-63 grade 1891-CC $10 gold coin for $14,493.60. On December 18, David Lawrence Rare Coins sold an MS-63 1891-CC $10 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $8,501. On October 6, Heritage auctioned a different MS-63 1891-CC $10 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $7,500, about half as much as the price realized by the CAC approved coin on February 26. Another MS-63 1891-CC $10 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, was auctioned by Legend on September 8, 2022, for $9,693.75.
