CAC coins bring premiums in December

1795 $1 Draped Bust, Centered, B-15, BB-52, R.2, EF-45 PCGS. CAC. Image by Heritage Auctions. Hover to zoom.

CAC-approved coins fared well in many Internet sales during the month of December, and in live auctions in Las Vegas, Nevada, and Dallas County, Texas. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

  1. On December 3, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-64 1929 $2.5 gold coin for $1,100. Also on December 3, GreatCollections sold an MS-64 1929 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $589.60. On December 17, GreatCollections sold an MS-64 1929 $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $577.50.
  2. On December 5, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved EF-45 grade 1836 Reeded Edge half dollar for $3,960. On April 5, 2022, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an AU-50 1836 Reeded Edge half, without a CAC sticker, for $3,240. A CAC-approved EF-45 grade coin thus realized substantially more than a non-CAC, AU-50 1836 Reeded Edge half. Market levels for these were not higher in December 2023 than they were in April 2022.
  3. On December 10, GreatCollections sold a CACG-certified Proof-67-Cameo 1862 Indian cent for $19,800. On May 25, Legend auctioned a Proof-67-Cameo 1862 Indian cent, without a CAC sticker, for $10,281.25.
  4. On December 13, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1925 Lexington-Concord commemorative half dollar for $504. On December 17, GreatCollections sold an MS-66 1925 Lexington-Concord commemorative half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $314.60. On December 10, GreatCollections sold an MS-66 1925 Lexington-Concord commemorative half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $341.
  5. On December 14, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved AU-55 grade 1918/7-S overdate quarter for $18,000. On October 6, 2022, Heritage auctioned an AU-55 1918/7-S overdate quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $10,500. Market levels for these were about the same in December 2023 as they were in October 2022.
  6. On December 14, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved EF-45 grade 1795 Draped Bust silver dollar for $19,800. About a month earlier, on November 16, an EF-45 1795 Draped Bust silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, was sold by Heritage for $13,200. Both coins were struck from the same pair of dies, referenced as BB-52.
  7. On December 14, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1908 Indian Head $5 gold coin for $16,800. On November 16, Heritage auctioned an MS-65 1908 Indian Head five, without a CAC sticker, for $9,300.
  8. On December 17, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1926 Sesquicentennial commemorative $2.5 gold coin for $2,100. On April 24, Heritage sold an MS-65 1926 Sesquicentennial $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $1,440. On July 24, Heritage auctioned an MS-65+ 1926 Sesquicentennial $2.5 gold coin, without a CAC sticker, for $1,560. Market levels for these were not higher in December than they were in July. A CAC-approved MS-65 (without a plus) coin thus realized much more than an MS-65+ (plus!) 1926 Sesquicentennial without a CAC sticker.
  9. On December 24, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-65 1927-D quarter for $742.50. On November 19, GreatCollections sold an MS-65 1927-D quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $480.58. On August 20, GreatCollections sold an MS-65 1927-D quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $585. On March 5, DLRC sold an MS-65 1927-D quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $536. A 1927-D quarter in a CACG holder thus brought substantially more than three others with the same certified grade.
  10. On December 24, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-66 1943-S half dollar for $770. On August 30, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an MS-66 1943-S half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $384. On October 17, Heritage sold a different MS-66 1943-S half dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $348.
  11. On December 24, at 6:02:21 PM Pacific time, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded EF-45 1799 “Seven by Six” star formation silver dollar for $6,627.50. Three seconds earlier, at 6:02:18 PM Pacific time, GreatCollections sold an EF-45 1799 “Seven by Six” silver dollar, without a CAC sticker, for $4,081.
  12. On December 24, GreatCollections sold a CACG-graded MS-65 1890-S Morgan silver dollar for $1,073.60. On August 23, Stack’s Bowers auctioned an MS-65 1890-S, without a CAC sticker, for $660. On August 2, Heritage auctioned a different MS-65 1890-S Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $750.

