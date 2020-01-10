Coin Update

CAC coins bring premiums in December 2019

1903-S $10 MS-66. CAC. Hover to zoom. Images by Heritage Auctions.

In addition to realizing newsworthy premiums in a public auction in Dallas, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in various public Internet sales during the month of December. Here are 10 examples, which were selected from a large number of results that could have been listed.

  1. On December 5, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1903-S $10 gold coin for $6,000. On February 3, 2019, the firm of David Lawrence sold an MS-66 1903-S $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $4,000. The CAC-approved coin thus brought 50% more. Market values for these were not significantly higher in early December than they were in February.

1885-S $1 MS-66.

  1. On December 6, Heritage auctioned two MS-66 1885-S Morgan silver dollars in successive lots. The CAC-approved MS-66 1885-S Morgan realized $9,300 and the non-CAC coin brought $2,640!

1883 5C MS-67. CAC. Image by Heritage Auctions.

  1. On December 6, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1883 Shield nickel for $8,400. In June 2019, Heritage auctioned an MS-67 1883 Shield nickel without a CAC sticker for $2,760, less than one-third as much.

1921 5C MS-67. CAC.

  1. On December 6, Heritage auctioned two MS-67 1921 Buffalo nickels in successive lots. The CAC-approved coin realized $6,600, and the MS-67 1921 nickel without a CAC sticker realized $2,640. The coin with a CAC sticker thus realized two and a half times as much!

1899-O $1 MS-67. CAC. Image by Heritage Auctions.

  1. On December 6, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1899-O Morgan silver dollar for $5,520. In October, Heritage auctioned an MS-67 1899-O Morgan, without a CAC sticker, for $1,560. Also in October 2019, the firm of David Lawrence sold an MS-67 1899-O Morgan without a CAC sticker for $2,050.

1835 half cent MS-64 RD CAC. Image by Legend Rare Coin Auctions

    1. On December 12, Legend auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1835 half cent with a ‘Full Red’ (RD) designation for $9,987.50. In July 2019, Heritage auctioned an MS-64 1835 half cent also with a ‘Full Red’ (RD) designation, but without a CAC sticker, for $3,000, less than one-third as much as the just mentioned CAC-approved coin realized.

7. On December 12, Legend auctioned two MS-65 1909-S VDB Lincoln cents, each with a ‘Full Red’ (RD) designation from PCGS. The coin with a CAC sticker went for $6,462.50 and the MS-65RD 1909-S VDB without a CAC sticker brought $4,112.50.

50C 1941 PR-68 CAC. Image by Legend Rare Coin Auctions.

8. On December 12, Legend Auctions sold a CAC-approved Proof-68 1941 Walking Liberty half dollar for $6,462.50. In August, at the summer ANA Convention, Heritage auctioned a Proof-68 1941 Walker without a CAC sticker for $3,840.

1950 25C MS-67. Image by Heritage Auctions.

  1. On December 22, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1950 Washington quarter for $600.75. On October 25, Heritage sold an MS-67 1950 quarter, without a CAC sticker, for $228. During August 2019, Heritage sold two MS-67 1950 quarters, neither of which had a CAC sticker. Each realized $288.

1883 10C MS-65.

  1. On December 29, the firm of GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 1883 dime for $556.88. Heritage sold an MS-65 1883 dime without a CAC sticker for $456 in April and a different MS-65 1883 dime, also without a CAC sticker, for $480 in January 2019.

