CAC coins bring premiums in August

1888 Indian cent. MS-66 RD (PCGS). CAC. Hover to zoom.

In addition to faring well in Internet sales during the month of August, CAC-approved coins outperformed other certified coins in live auctions in California and Texas. Here are a dozen examples, which were selected from a larger number of results that could have been listed.

  1. On August 15, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1922 $20 gold coin for $9,631.12. On August 20, Heritage auctioned an MS-65 1922 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $3,360. On August 8, GreatCollections sold a different MS-65 1922 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $3,605.62.
  2. On August 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1888 Indian cent with a ‘full red’ (RD) color designation for $20,400. On April 22, Heritage auctioned an MS-66+ ‘full red’ (RD) 1888 Indian cent without a CAC sticker for $6,900, approximately one-third as much.
  3. On August 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-65 grade 1932-D quarter for $14,400. On June 18, Heritage auctioned an MS-65 1932-D quarter without a CAC sticker for $8,700.
  4. On August 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved NGC certified Proof-64 1859 silver dollar for $9,600. Three days later on August 20, Heritage auctioned a Proof-64 1859 silver dollar without a CAC sticker for $5,520.
  5. On August 17, Stack’s Bowers auctioned a CAC-approved MS-64 grade 1799 Large Obverse Stars $10 gold coin for $204,000. On October 8, 2020, Legend auctioned an MS-65 1799 Large Obverse Stars $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $188,000. On September 18, 2020, Heritage auctioned an MS-64+ 1799 Large Obverse Stars $10 gold coin for $126,000. The CAC-approved MS-64 1799 $10 brought substantially more than higher grade non-CAC 1799 10s of the same variety.
  6. On August 18, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1922-S Peace dollar for $34,800. On July 13, Heritage auctioned an MS-66 1922-S Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $16,800.

  1. On August 18, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved MS-67 1923-D $20 gold coin for $32,400. Two days later, Heritage auctioned an MS-67 1923-D $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $15,600, less than half as much.
  2. On August 18, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, MS-67 1924 $20 gold coin for $27,600. Two days later, Heritage auctioned an MS-67 1924 $20 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $13,800, half as much.
  3. On August 20, Heritage auctioned a CAC-approved, EF-45 1877-CC $10 gold coin for $31,200. On July 13, Heritage auctioned an EF-45 1877-CC $10 gold coin without a CAC sticker for $13,800.
  4. On August 22, the firm called GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1880 three-cent nickel for $2,955.38. On April 21, 2021, Legend auctioned an MS-67 1880 three-cent nickel without a CAC sticker for $2,056.25.
  5. On August 22, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-66 grade 1898-S dime for $9,507.38. On April 22, Heritage auctioned an MS-66 1898-S dime without a CAC sticker for $3,360.
  6. On August 22, GreatCollections sold a CAC-approved MS-67 grade 1924 Peace dollar for $17,437.50. Seconds later, GreatCollections sold an MS-67 1924 Peace dollar without a CAC sticker for $7,041.38.

