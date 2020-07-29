Bruce Morelan Collection to be displayed at PCGS Members Only Show

Lincroft, NJ — Legend Rare Coin Auctions has announced that the entire Bruce Morelan Collection will be featured on display at the PCGS Members Only Show, which will be held August 5-7 at the Bellagio in Las Vegas. Attendees of the show can view the entire collection of Early Dollars and Early Type coins, including the world-famous 1794 PCGS SP-66 Flowing Hair dollar and 1804 PCGS PR-65 Draped Bust dollar.

“We are incredibly excited to be able to present this collection in its entirety at the upcoming PCGS Members Only Show,” said Matthew Bell, CEO of Legend Auctions. “Every coin in this collection is incredible, and we are thrilled that we will be able to share these amazing coins with collectors who can appreciate just how much dedication and effort went into assembling this set.”

“Of course, the 1794 and 1804 dollars are unbelievably special coins,” echoed Laura Sperber, founder of Legend Auctions. “Having just one of them on display would be a major event, but to have them both available at the same time is almost impossible to imagine. Beyond that, each coin in the collection is an incredible rarity and is a highlight in its own right. We wanted to make sure that we gave collectors the opportunity to come see all these coins, since once the set is sold, they most likely will never be seen together again.”

Bookended by the 1794 and 1804 dollars, the Bruce Morelan Early Dollar Set contains a representative of every major dollar variety from 1794 through 1804, consisting of 15 coins overall. The Early Type Collection contains spectacular examples of most coins minted during the 18th century at the United States Mint. The full list of coins being displayed is below:

Early Type Collection

1797 1/2C PCGS MS-66BN

1793 1C Wreath, Vine and Bars PCGS MS-66RB

1794 1C PCGS MS-67BN

1797 1C PCGS MS-66RB

1795 H10C PCGS MS-66+

1797 H10C 16 Stars PCGS MS-65+

1796 10C PCGS MS-66

1798/7 10C 16 Star Reverse PCGS MS-65+

1795 $5 PCGS MS-64

1795 PCGS $10 MS-64+

Early Dollar Set

1794 PCGS $1 SP-66

1795 $1 Flowing Hair, 2 Leaves PCGS MS-64+

1795 $1 Draped Bust PCGS MS-66

1796 $1 PCGS MS-65

1797 $1 PCGS MS-64+

1798 $1 PCGS MS-63

1798 $1 PCGS MS-65

1799/8 $1 PCGS MS-64+

1799 $1 PCGS MS-66

1800 $1 PCGS MS-65+

1801 $1 PCGS MS-65

1802/1 $1 PCGS MS-64+

1802 $1 PCGS MS-65

1803 $1 PCGS MS-65

1804 $1 PCGS PR-65

The Bruce Morelan Collection will be sold at the PCGS Members Only Event in Las Vegas in October. To find out more information about the collection or for any general consignment inquiries, please contact Legend Rare Coins auctions at *protected email* or at 732-935-1168.

Press release courtesy of the Professional Coin Grading Service.

