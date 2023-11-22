British Virgin Islands — Pobjoy Mint: ultimate silver coins released featuring privy mark and unique gold Proof piece

The treasury of the British Virgin Islands, in conjunction with the Pobjoy Mint, has released the ultimate silver and gold collector Proof coins which feature Pegasus on the reverse side. The coins mark a very special conclusion in the chapter on collector and circulation coins produced by the Pobjoy Mint. The world-renowned facility announced its final closure along with the retirement of the mint’s CEO, Taya Pobjoy, last month. The Pobjoy Mint first opened its production facilities in 1965 and became the exclusive producer of collector and circulation coins for the Isle of Man in 1973. Over the years, the Pobjoy Mint became one of the most renowned privately owned mints worldwide. The closure and retirement of its CEO was announced by Taya Pobjoy on the 12th October after 58 years of activity. To mark the retirement of Mint Master Taya Pobjoy, these special and unique coins have been produced showing the winged horse Pegasus with a special privy mark to commemorate the end of an era.

The final coins feature the distinctive and familiar Pegasus design, one of the best-known creatures in Greek mythology. The winged horse is often said to have sprung from the blood of Medusa as she was beheaded by the hero Perseus. The design includes a unique privy mark in the shape of a horse head profile and horseshoe along with the initial ‘T’ as a final signature from the Mint Master, Taya Pobjoy. The Pobjoy Mint’s flagship Pegasus coin issued by the treasury of the British Virgin Islands has added the additional mark of a horseshoe and incused initial ‘T,’ representing Taya Pobjoy’s love of horses, thus it is a very special and personal farewell to the numismatic industry. The design highlights the magnificent mythical horse rearing up with its wings spread. The privy mark is positioned to the right of the head of Pegasus with the denomination $10 (silver) or $250 (gold) shown to the left. Approved by Buckingham Palace these coins include an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III created exclusively by the Pobjoy Mint. The year of release, 2023 is included in the legend surrounding the likeness of the King. The gold coin is struck as a unique piece.

Denom. Metal Weight Diameter Quality Maximum Mintage 10 dollars .999 Silver 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof 1,450 250 dollars .999 Gold 31.1 g 38.6 mm Proof 1

Both the Proof fine one-ounce silver and unique gold coin are presented in a red custom case and accompanied by a numbered certificate of authenticity. For additional information, please click here for the silver coin or here for the gold coin.

