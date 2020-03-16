Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

British Antarctic Territory: New 50-pence coin released in recognition of the 220th birthday of explorer James Clark Ross

By Leave a Comment

The treasury of the British Antarctic Territory has released (12th March) new commemorative coins in recognition of the 220th birthday of British explorer Sir James Clark Ross (1800–1862), who is credited with his detailed expedition to the Antarctic coastline.

Fortunately, the two ships were constructed as bombs vessels, which meant they both had solid hulls designed to withstand the recoil from the mortar bombs that they fired. These strong hulls would prove invaluable in the thick ice they encountered.

Hover to zoom.

The seven-sided collector coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory. The reverse side includes a rendition of the tall explorer ship the HMS Erebus, which was initially launched in 1826 and constructed by the Royal Navy. The denomination of 50 is seen just to the upper left of the ship’s image and the text HMS EREBUS is placed just under the waterline.

The obverse side includes an effigy of HM Queen Elizabeth II, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The issuing authority and year of issue surround the Queen’s likeness.

Denom.

Metal

 Weight Diameter Quality

Maximum Mintage
50 pence

Cupro-nickel

  8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc.

 2,750
50 pence

.925 Silver

 8 g 27.3 mm Proof

175

Orders will begin dispatch after the 19th March. The sterling silver Proof strikes are presented in a clear Perspex case allowing the easy viewing of the coin from both sides and is accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

The Brilliant Uncirculated strikes are presented in a colourful folder that includes additional images of the HMS Erebus and informative text. For additional information about this coin, please visit the website of the Pobjoy Mint.

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

The Franklin Mint’s legacy for modern numismatics United Kingdom: Royal Mint unveils new commemorative coins for 2020 Australia: Indian Pacific celebrated with a new 50-cent colour-designed commemorative coin United Kingdom: Brexit 50-pence collector editions released for circulation

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓