British Antarctic Territory: Latest 50-pence commemorative coin marks 75th birthday of King Charles III

The treasury of the British Antarctic Territory has released the fourth design in their new series commemorating the 75th birthday of HM King Charles III. Each design in this six-coin 50-pence series features a building connected to His Majesty’s life, along with a symbol connected to the building or event. Buildings were chosen as a focal point since it is known the King is especially fond of classic architecture. His Majesty King Charles III will celebrate his birthday twice this year, as is tradition for the British sovereign. The first celebration occurred in June and is part of the ceremony known as Trooping the Colour. The second birthday celebration will be observed on the 14th November, the actual day of the King’s birth. 2023 marks the first time that Charles III will celebrate his birthday as monarch, and as such, he presided over Trooping the Colour on horseback. 

The seven-sided coins are produced by the Pobjoy Mint at their facilities in Surrey, England, on behalf of the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory. The design shown on the reverse features the King’s RAF jet pilot training college, RAF Cranwell. The design depicts the RAF Cranwell building in Lincolnshire with an aircraft formation flying in the sky above. The text KING CHARLES III is placed above the primary design, and the denomination 50 is shown below. The obverse side of the coin carries an effigy of His Majesty King Charles III, which is an exclusive design of the Pobjoy Mint. The legend surrounding the King’s likeness includes the authority of issue, BRITISH ANTARCTIC TERRITORY, along with the denomination 50 PENCE and the year of release, 2023.

Denom. 

Metal 

 Weight  Diameter  Quality 

Maximum Mintage 
50 pence

Cupro-nickel

 8 g 27.3 mm Brilliant Unc.

950
50 pence

.925 Silver

 8 g 27.3 mm Proof

99

The Brilliant Uncirculated diamond finish base metal coins are presented in a blister-pak type folder with illustrations and informative text. The silver Proof coins are presented in a custom case accompanied by a certificate of authenticity. For additional information about these and other coins issued by the treasury of the British Antarctic Territory, please click here for the Brilliant Uncirculated coins or here for the Proof coins.

