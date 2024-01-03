Boy Scouts revise Coin Collecting Merit Badge requirements

In January 2024, the Boy Scouts of America’s advancement committee rolled out revisions to the requirements of the Coin Collecting Merit Badge. The requirements are available online now and a new booklet will be available shortly.

These are the first major revisions to the requirements since the mid-2000s. These revisions expand a scout’s collecting experience by keeping pace with recent U.S. Mint circulating coin series in addition to taking into account older coins found in circulation. Expanded use of the Internet is encouraged as well (with adult approval). George Cuhaj led a team that included Tom Dodson and Jeffrey Swindling. These scouters also worked with Cuhaj on the previous revisions and formerly staffed the merit badge midway booth at several past national jamborees. The Coin Collecting Merit Badge was introduced in 1938.

2024 Requirements

Understand how coins are made and where the active U.S. Mint facilities are located. Explain these collecting terms: (a) Obverse (b) Reverse (c) Reeding (d) Clad (e) Type set (f) Date set Describe three different ways to store a collection, and the benefits, drawbacks, and cost of each method. Do each of the following and explain to your counselor the design features, designer name, designer initials, and where to find them for each item:

(a) Collect a one-cent coin from the year group: 1959-2008 (that is, dated between 1959 and 2008) and a one-cent coin from the year group 2010-present. Explain how and why the one-cent coins issued in 2009 were different from either of the other two year groups. (b) Collect two five-cent coins, one from each of these year groups: 1959-2003 and 2006-present. Explain how and why the five-cent coins issued in 2004-2005 were different from either of the other two year groups.

(c) Collect a 10-cent coin from 1965-present.

(d) Collect a 25-cent coin from 1965-1998, two examples from the 50-State Quarter/Territories Program 1999-2009, two designs from the America the Beautiful program 2012-2021, and two designs from the American Woman Quarter program (2022-2024). Explain the purpose of each of those programs.

(e) Collect a half dollar coin from 1965-present. (f) Collect a dollar coin from each of these design groups: Susan B. Anthony 1979-81, Sacagawea 1990-2005, U.S. Presidents 2000-2014.

Describe and discuss with your counselor the special reverse designs of the quarters, half dollar, and dollar coin struck in 1975-1976 to honor the U.S. Bicentennial. Identify for your counselor the people depicted on current currency: $1, $2, $5, $10, $20, $50, and $100 notes. Explain where United States currency is printed. Do ONE of the following:

(a) Collect and identify for your counselor 20 different world coins from at least seven different countries. Identify the country, major design elements, and denomination of each.

(b) Collect and identify for your counselor 20 different world paper money from at least seven different countries. Identify the country, major design elements, and denomination of each.

(c) Collect and identify for your counselor 20 different tokens and/or medals. Identify the issuer and use of each.

(d) Complete one of the following and report to your counselor what you experienced:

(1) Attend a coin show

(2) Attend a coin club meeting

(3) Tour a U.S. Mint facility or museum

(4) Tour a virtual exhibit (with your parent or guardian’s permission) approved by your counselor.

The merit badge program gives scouts an opportunity to explore future employment or hobby activities by giving scouts the opportunity to learn from adult counselors. There are currently 138 merit badge subjects available to scouts.

