Bowers on collecting: The advantages of the Internet

By Leave a Comment

Today, in the time of the coronavirus, we can all be thankful for the Internet, virtual reality, and artificial intelligence.

While nothing equals the excitement of attending an auction or convention in person, if this is not possible, participation in virtual reality from the keyboard of your computer comes in a strong second. Most of the world of numismatics is at your beck and call. At the upcoming Whitman Coin Expo at the Baltimore Convention Center, Stack’s Bowers Galleries will be having a spectacular auction anchored by the classic Proof-only Trade dollar rarities of 1884 and 1885, While the event has yet to be played out, I would not be at all surprised if the successful bidders examine the coins on the high-resolution images posted on the Internet and bid the same way.

The Whitman Coin Expo beckons, and it would be great if you can attend in person. In the meantime, be careful while in public and traveling.

All good wishes,

Dave Bowers

If you wish to contact me or send any inquiries, you may direct them to my e-mail .

