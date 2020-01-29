Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Bowers on collecting: Still makes sense!

By Leave a Comment

Today in 2020 many people are obsessed with high grades. It is a fact that most current coins sold at a premium by the United States Mint—commemoratives and Proofs being examples—approach perfection and can be graded 68 to 70. This is not the case with coins issued generations ago. Most early 20th century coins in numismatic hands show evidence of circulation, often extensive.

The May 1908 issue of The Numismatist included this comment from William G. Goodhugh:

As a coin collector I am a very new one, having for years been interested in philately or stamp collecting, and only the last six months taken an interest in coins, and as an old experi­enced collector or expert might remark, very green. However, it has come to my mind very forcibly that it is a strange condition of affairs that coins in Uncirculated or mint condition are catalogued and valued by collectors at 300% or 400%?  more than a similar coin that has been issued to the public, has done a public service, has done its duty for which it was issued, in fact is the same coin with a history but not considered good enough to grace a fine collection.

1796 Draped Bust half dollar. Small Eagle. O-102. Rarity-6. 16 Stars. Fine-12 (PCGS). Image by Stack’s Bowers Galleries. Hover to zoom.

I refer to the 1796 half dollar, catalogued in mint condition, $100, Fine condition $50, and in Good condition $20. In my humble opinion the coin that has done duty over a large territory should have most honor and value and not the one which is lain away in a bank or a safety deposit vault. If the supply and demand represents the value and there are so many more used than in mint condition, then reduce the value of them as a whole, and not discount the one that has served the purpose for which it was intended and issued.

How about the old war flags? Are they prized more if fine silk, unsoiled condition, just out of the box? No! Decidedly no! All the world over the more ragged and torn they are from service, the more honor and prize value the owners have for them, and they are hung in churches and regimental armories and there venerated.

The value of a coin to a collector should be its genuineness, its rarity, and its fair average condition after having performed so much of its duty…

This makes sense to me. What do YOU think?

If you wish to contact me or send any inquiries, you may direct them to my e-mail .

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

The Franklin Mint’s legacy for modern numismatics Hidden in plain sight: Reverse of the 2018 American Innovation dollar pays subtle homage to the legendary designer of the Buffalo nickel Whitman Publishing holds Cherrypickers’ Guide editorial summit in Chattanooga Legislation authorizing 2021 Morgan and Peace silver dollars to benefit American Numismatic Association

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓