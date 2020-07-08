Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Bowers on collecting: Some really rare $20 gold coins

By Leave a Comment

A Real 1850 Double Eagle

In 1926 numismatists and others were startled when they read this Associated Press dispatch datelined Demopolis, Alabama:

Aided by old papers his father left him, Gayus Whitfield, of Middleboro, Ky., has unearthed buried gold valued at more than $200,000 on the Whitfield farm, near here. Discovery of the treasure came as the result of a search which began May 22. Directions for locating the gold were contained in papers left his son by C. Boaz Whitfield, member of one of the oldest and most aristocratic families of Alabama and descendant of the pioneer general, Nathan Bryan Whitfield.

Hover to zoom.

When Gayus Whitfield began his search 35 were employed to uncover an old boundary stake on the Shady Grove farm, 18 miles from Demopolis, near Jefferson. For a week the large force worked without results, but today a large cache of gold coins was discovered. They consist of $20 gold pieces, minted in 1850 and before, buried by the wealthy Boaz Whitfield during Civil War days.

While news of the discovery was confirmed tonight, the exact amount involved was not divulged. There are eight heirs who may put in claims for the gold, all of them sons and daughters of the four Whitfield brothers, born in Civil War days, themselves sons of General Nathan Whitfield.

Other gold coins had been found on the old Whitfield place prior to today’s discovery, but the matter of instituting an active search for buried treasure was never given much attention by the Whitfield family until the ancient key left by C. Boaz Whitfield was found in Kentucky. Citizens here expressed the belief that Boaz Whitfield buried the gold to prevent its seizure by Union forces during the Civil War. Similar instances were recalled by older inhabitants of the region, but in no case has so large an amount been involved.

Later Associated Press dispatches from the same location stated that the value of the coins was much less than that originally stated. Numismatists were still left wondering, however, about all of those $20 pieces “minted in 1850 and before,” as 1850 was the first year such coins were made for circulation. Today these are readily found in all but high Mint State grades. Such are the “facts” about treasure troves in the daily press.

If you wish to contact me or send any inquiries, you may direct them to my e-mail .

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Bowers on collecting: Focus on Trade dollars Strike gold in Atlanta: Y’all are invited! Bowers on collecting: The latest book update U.S. rare coin market quite active despite pandemic, reports Professional Numismatists Guild

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓