Bowers on collecting: Social news of a century ago

The November 1919 issue of The Numismatist told of the annual convention of the American Numismatic Association held at Philadelphia from October 4 through the 8th. Included was “The Social Side of the Convention,” which told this:

The automobile ride to Valley Forge on Sunday afternoon was one of the most enjoyable features on the program. The return trip was made by way of Norristown, Chestnut Hill and Fairmount Park, including the Wissahickon Drive, arriving at the starting point about 6:00, with no other discomforts than the usual one of such a trip—a very heavy coat of dust. The program included a dinner at 7:30 on Sunday evening at the Bellevue-Stratford, which was served in the Red Room and was in keeping with the reputation of the hotel for such occasions.

Monday afternoon a visit was made to the Mint, where the party met at 12:30 o’clock. They were courteously re­ceived by Dr. Comparette, who accompanied them on the tour of inspection of the mechanical departments of the institution, the various processes of coinage being explained by the Mint guides. After the tour of inspection the party was conducted to the cabinet, where Dr. Comparette was almost overwhelmed with questions regarding the specimens under his care as curator. After all had been answered the party was asked by the committee to step outside, where, in a slight drizzle of rain, the official photograph of the convention was taken.

The informal reception tendered the members by Mr. and Mrs. Henry Chapman at their home on Monday evening was thoroughly enjoyed by all. The guests were received by Mrs. Chapman. A buffet luncheon was served at 9:00, after which all were invited into the library, where Mr. Wurtz­bach, in a few well-chosen words, announced that he had a very pleasant surprise for them, and presented Mrs. J.M. Henderson, who had consented, he said, after persuasion, to entertain them. Although the fact was unknown to most of those present, Mrs. Henderson has marked ability as an elocutionist and is in great demand as an entertainer in her home city of Columbus, Ohio. The selection she gave was “Mary of Magdela,” a very impressive one, and was well received. Dr. French was next called upon, and he obligingly responded, with the assurance at the start that his would be “something different.” He was followed by Joseph Z.C. Chapman, a son of the host and hostess, and by Mr. Wurtzbach. The entertainment furnished by the three gentlemen was one of a kind to keep all present in a constant state of laughter. Miss Henrietta Chapman, one of Mr. and Mrs. Chapman’s younger daughters, also entertained with some recitations.