Bowers on Collecting: Revisiting the Liberty Walking half dollar

The following is re-posted from the “Bowers on Collecting” column on Coin Update

When I was a young numismatist in the 1950s, Liberty Walking half dollars of the 1916 to 1947 type were dominant in circulation. On one afternoon at the Forty Fort Pennsylvania Bank with two Whitman folders, I filled in a complete set. The key issue was the 1917-S with mintmark on obverse, perhaps followed by the 1938-D. Early years were apt to be graded good to very good, while many of the late 1930s and 1940s were in various degrees of Mint State, usually simply called “Uncirculated,” as the Mint State term had not come into wide use. The first Whitman folder had openings for varieties from 1916 to 1940. The second ran from 1941 to the end of the series in 1947.

The 1916 obverse and reverse were designed by Adolph A. Weinman, who also created the mercury or winged liberty head dime of the same year. The new half dollars were released into circulation in 1917 upon authorization by Treasury Secretary William G. McAdoo. Unlike the situation when Mercury dimes began to circulate in October of 1916, the half dollar was not particularly newsworthy in early 1917. Papers and news magazines were immersed in the coverage of the World War, and in this year, Americans would officially join the war. Production continued from 1916 through 1921 at the Philadelphia, Denver, and San Francisco mints. Collector interest was minimal, and apart from mentions that partway through 1917, the D and S mintmark positions were changed from the obverse to the reverse, the varieties drew little attention. Half dollars of this motif were produced yearly except for 1922, 1924, 1925, 1926, 1928, and 1930 to 1932 because the Federal Reserve System had sufficient quantities on hand.

Starting in a large way in the early 1940s Liberty Walking half dollars became very popular, their beautiful design was appreciated more than ever, and many numismatists endeavored to build collections. It was realized that many of the varieties from 1916 to 1929 were rare in Mint State because few people had saved them. No hoards surfaced. The survival of Mint State half dollars was a matter of chance rather than of deliberate preservation.

Today Liberty Walking half dollars are at the forefront of popularity and are widely collected. Most numismatists aspire to build a complete set while consulting the Guide Book, but some others concentrate on the later dates from 1933 onward as these are easily available in Mint State. “There are no impossible” rarities, although many of the earlier varieties are elusive in high ranges of Mint State. Enjoy the pursuit!

