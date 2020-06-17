Coin Update

Bowers on collecting: Revisiting American Coin Treasures and Hoards

It was 23 years ago in 1997 when my American Coin Treasures and Hoards book was published. Treasure ships, gold coins, and other elements combined to make this a very popular title.

That narrative began with accounts of early issues including Massachusetts silver coins, 1773-dated Virginia copper halfpence, 1786-1788 coppers of New Jersey, 1787 Fugio cents, Indian Peace medals, 1820 North West Company tokens, and many other early issues produced in or for the United States.

Today in 2020 I am revisiting the subject. If any readers have knowledge of treasures and hoards found in the past two decades or so, I invite correspondence. These would include hoards found after the marvelous S.S. Central America coins (about which I wrote a book in 2002).

There is also the more recent Lost and Found Coin Hoards and Treasures.

Let me know! Meanwhile, stay safe.

If you wish to contact me or send any inquiries, you may direct them to my e-mail .

