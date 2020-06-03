Bowers on collecting: Numismatic Vignettes

Coin Update

A money-making plan par excellence, from Glenn B. Smedley, “Numismatic Vignettes,” published in 1977:

It’s said that “A penny well saved is as good as one earned.” One penny (cent, if you’re a purist) doesn’t count for much today, but try this: Put aside one today, double your saving tomorrow, double it again the third (you now have four cents) and continue doubling your saving each new day. You’ll have eight cents the fourth day, 16 cents the fifth day and so on until, if you can continue the progression, you’ll be a millionaire the 28th day and a billionaire the 38th day.

