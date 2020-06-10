Coin Update

Coin Collecting News

Bowers on collecting: Lincoln pennies galore!

By Leave a Comment

Background image by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Lincoln cents were first distributed in August 1909, replacing the Indian Head design that had been in use since 1859. Large quantities of the new coins were made in Philadelphia and a smaller number in San Francisco.

Hover to zoom.

Perhaps the most famous distributor (if that is the right word) of Lincoln pennies was Eva Tanguay, the most famous vaudeville star of the day. Born in Canada in 1878, she moved with her family to Holyoke, Massachusetts, when she was six years old. On stage at Parsons Hall in an amateur night show when she was eight, Eva appeared in character as a young girl, but in the unusual garb of wearing several knit chair throws and fabric from an old umbrella. From the outset, she was different and unusual. Two years later she toured professionally with a troupe showcasing scenes from a popular novel, Little Lord Fauntleroy. In 1901 she was on stage in the Broadway musical My Lady, followed in 1904 by The Chaperons in the same venue. By 1905 she was in a solo vaudeville act that drew wide attention. One success led to another, and by 1910 she was earning as much as $3,500 per week (equivalent to close to $100,000 today).

She was vivacious and self-confident as she sang suggestive songs, including “It’s All Been Done Before but Not the Way I Do It,” and “I Want Someone to Go Wild with Me.” Her nickname used in all her shows was the “I Don’t Care Girl,” after her most famous song of the same title. She doted on being controversial and outrageous, such as in 1907 when she stayed with married journalist and publicist C.F. Zittel in a Brooklyn hotel for nearly a week and was discovered by his wife, who hired room-service bellhops to investigate. For Eva, this was more free publicity! She also made headines by supposedly being kidnapped, allegedly having her jewels stolen, and being fined $50 in Louisville, Kentucky, for throwing a stagehand down a flight of stairs.

Image by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

She earned a footnote in the annals of numismatics in 1910 when she appeared on stage in a coat entirely covered with the relatively new coins. Audiences went wild when she threw handfuls of coins from the stage. One account stated that 10,000 coins were ordered by her from the Philadelphia Mint and were first tossed in Altoona, Pennsylvania, in 1910. Newspapers picked up the story, leading a man in Chicago to advertise “Tanguay pennies” for five cents each in groups of five or more.

Image by Stack’s Bowers Galleries.

Who knows, but perhaps that 1910 penny in your collection was once thrown by the “I Don’t Care Girl!”

If you wish to contact me or send any inquiries, you may direct them to my e-mail .

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!

Share

Related posts:

Legendary 1884 and 1885 Trade dollars from the E. Horatio Morgan Collection to be featured in the Stack’s Bowers Galleries March 2020 Baltimore Auction Q&A: What is a 1942/41 dime? Bowers on collecting: Suddenly it is 1861! Bowers on collecting: Numismatics in the time of coronavirus

BEFORE YOU COMMENT:

  1. Coin Update is not a retail website. If you wish to buy a coin or banknote, you should contact a reputable dealer. One of our sponsors (see ads at right and top of page) may also have what you’re looking for, so be sure to check out their websites.
  2. Per policy, we do not advise on the value, authenticity, or rarity of readers’ coins and banknotes. For this kind of assistance, you should contact a reputable dealer, preferably one who’s certified by the American Numismatic Association and/or the Professional Numismatists Guild.
  3. Vulgar and/or abusive comments will not be tolerated. Nor will trolls.
  4. Allegations of fraudulent or criminal activity against a named party, when said activity has not been proven in a court of law, will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Archives

Feedblits Notification

Enter your email address if you would like to be notified when a new post is posted:

I agree to be emailed to confirm my subscription to this list

Share
↓