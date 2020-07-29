Bowers on collecting: Liberty Head double eagles

Time flies, and it seems like only yesterday that I with the help of Robert J. Galiette created what turned out to be a very popular book: Liberty Head Double Eagles 1849-1907: The Gilded Age of Coinage. That was back in 2013, seven years ago.

This series of $20 gold coins comprises three major types:

1850-1866: Without Motto.

1866-1876: With IN GOD WE TRUST; denomination spelled as TWENTY D.

1877-1907: With motto; denomination spelled as TWENTY DOLLARS.

Within this stretch of years, there are nearly a dozen rarities, including 1854-O, 1856-O, 1861-S Paquet Reverse, 1870-CC, 1883, 1884, 1885, 1886, and others. However, acquiring one example of each of the three designs is easy enough to do. Affordable grades for the first type are EF and AU; for the second type, low-range Mint State; and for the third type MS-63 or higher.

Cherrypicking within a given grade will pay dividends. To be avoided are scratches and nicks. There is something special about holding gold. Holding double eagles is a nice way to do it!

If you wish to contact me or send any inquiries, you may direct them to my e-mail *protected email* .

❑

Follow us on Facebook and Twitter!