Bowers on collecting: Just do it!

By Leave a Comment

“Just do it,” as the popular saying (on T-shirts, etc.) suggested to a generation today. And, in 2020, as in, say, 1990, action produces results.

Do you have an extra $49.95? Of course you do, if it will bring pleasure and information! Waiting for your order is the latest edition of Mega Red, the Deluxe Edition of the Guide Book. Get set to curl up in your favorite chair for several evenings and peruse the more than 1,500 pages of information about American coins.

Do this, and you will have gained information equal to immersion in a college-level course of numismatics! And, while doing this, you can sip a glass of champagne or, if preferred, sparkling soda water.

And, this $49.95 will be quickly repaid in the marketplace as you buy coins—now with the ability to be more knowledgeable than ever.

If you wish to contact me or send any inquiries, you may direct them to my e-mail

