Bowers on Collecting: harvesting Wheat pennies 1909-1958

The following is re-posted from the “Bowers on Collecting” column
I was on a train traveling from Chicago to Phoenix in December 1958 when I read a newspaper account that the familiar wheat-stalk reverse design of the Lincoln cent would be changed to depict the Lincoln Memorial. There was no advance notice of this in the numismatic press. At the destination, I was all set to meet V. Leon Belt, a past president of the American Numismatic Association, who offered his rare coin collection for sale. Upon arrival, I checked into the Westward Ho Hotel. I was eager to see his collection, but that was not to be—at least not for the moment. My host wanted to show me the local sights, and we went on an automobile tour including Camelback Mountain. A transaction was surely in the offing, as by telephone we had discussed prices earlier. He agreed that my offer of about 60% of retail prices would be fine. Three days later I went to his bank, reviewed his collection, but was told that my number would not work for him. Dismayed, I returned home. Later, his friend Abe Kosoff told me that one of Belt’s favorite sports was to invite dealers to visit and make offers, but that he had no real intention of selling.
In due course the Memorial Reverse cents reached circulation. The numismatic response was modest at best, with Don Taxay stating the motif looked like a trolley car. This set aside the earlier series beginning in 1909 with the 1909-S V.D.B. being the most famous rarity.
When I was a kid in 1952 in Forty Fort, Pennsylvania, I visited Robert Rusbar, the town tax collector, to see his collection of rocks and minerals—a prime interest of mine at the time. He showed me an album with a 1909 penny with an S below the date and the letters V.D.B. on the reverse, saying he had paid $10 for it at the coin department boutique at Gimbel’s department store in New York City. I found this to be amazing and immediately set about finding some in change. That did not happen. The rest is history, as they say.
In my 1956 catalog written at my home when I was a young coin dealer, all of 18 years old, I offered the following Wheat cents:
1915-D Unc. ………………………………………………………..3.75
1922-D Unc. Watch this one! ……………………………………….6.25
1931-S Unc. Another fast-climbing one …………………………5.00
Set of Proof cents 1936-1954 brilliant choice specimens ……35.00
Those were the days! Now in 2021 finding a Wheat penny in circulation would be something to talk about at a coin club meeting! These are exciting to collect today. The 1909-S V.D.B. remains the Holy Grail, but such issues as 1914-D, 1931-S (sort of), and the 1955 Doubled Die are in strong demand.
❑
Comments
Michael R Stapp says
I love collection of wheat pennons ! My mother gave me a roll of wheat’s theat she got from the bank back in 1939 or so and I have not opened yet
Christopher says
I found a 1948 wheat penny just the other day in the joshua tree desert right next door to the National Park on family owned land the wash runs through the property too a dry lake bed
Richard says
I have a. 2006 penny the size of a nickel and ways the same as a penny can you tell me something about it…
Laurie says
I have a roll of 1958 dd excellent condition, how much are they worth and are you interested in them?
Carla Collins says
Hello I love to collect old coins.when me father passed away I was given his coins.
Tonia A Holloway says
I found a 1954 d wheat penny anyone have info they can give me on this penny ..please thank you
Darian T Wood says
I have many wheat pennies bin collecting around 15 years now I have at least 100 to 250 wheat pennies
Steve Fralick says
I have a 1909 wheat penny and I am trying to find out the value of it can you help me out?
Greg says
I have a wheat penny 1914 is it worth anything
Mark Kerr says
Just the other day I received 4 wheaties in change at the store, I was very surprised as there are such few in circulation now a days. They were all s mint mark in the 50″s in good condition. I also in change from a vending machine got a buffalo nickel, very worn but I can’t remember the last time I’ve seen one those in circulation and probably never will again.
Shanna Sue Jones says
I have 1942 and 1957 wheat penny
Roberto De la mota says
Hi there. I have wheat pennies dated 1911, 1914, 1919, 1924, 1926, 1930, 1940, 1944, 1947, 1952, 1957, etc. And a rare Indian Head date 1890, a few 1920 and 1922 quarter coins, etc.
Just in case.
Megan Johnson says
What is the best way to get these appraised and receive $
Christopher Nickel says
I got alot of wheat penny in 2 baggy 1 bag 1950s and another bag 1940s and a small bag 1912,1919,1927s can someone tell me how much there worth
Cynthia creasman says
I have a 1944 wheat penny and alot of others with errors,.I also have 2 Canadian pennies I don’t know what there worth and how would I sell them any of them…
Edward L Ames says
I have a 1909 VDB wheat penny in very good condition
What is it worth today ?
Michael Hill says
I just found an 1911 wheat penny two days ago and I have an 1956 that I got in change at corner store I also found an 1945 so contact me to see
anthony Patrick says
I have bout 1000 wheat pennies dated from 1907 to 1970s I have 4 or 5 1909 s brb in very good shape I have Indian heads I even have 1 943 wheat steel pennies I’m willing to sale all I have for a fair set price if ur interested please get a hold of me anytime thank you
Ian Hardin says
To keep my mind where it needs to be I started a “hobby of the month” as I called it. Everything from sculpting clay to entomology. Then I got the idea to collect Lincoln cents, or pennies as I first referred to them. “This should be an inexpensive hobby” I said to myself, which was a prerequisite for these month long hobbies. Of course I was fooling myself knowing nothing of numismatics… That was over 3 years past now. About 8 months ago and with thousands of dollars invested my Lincoln cent collection was completed. (Containing not only one but two graded 1909 S VDB’S) I’ve since moved on to Benjie’s, standing liberty quarters and canadian cents as well as silver stacking. It’s been a long ride and one I hope I can continue to enjoy. Thank you for the excellent article, really reminded me of my roots and how my adventure got started.
Michael jones says
I have a 1953 D penny DNT know the value on it but it is pretty cool to have one that old.
Dawn says
I have a 1910 wheat penny and 1944 D and a S and 1955 58 56 57 but a lot of 1944 no marks and marks can you please tell me with they worth and Queen Elizabeth The 2 nd Canada Pennies
Tammy A Anyagwa says
I have a 1937 wheat penny is it worth anything
Sharon Cherry-killyon says
I found a 1952 wheat penny what do i do with it I’m not a collector
Mason Kehoe says
I just recently got five dollars in pennies from the bank and three rolls we’re wheat pennies. They date from 1911 two 1958, I have doubles of 1919 S and I also have doubles of 1917 S. I just wanted to say say I felt so good when I coin rolled three rolls of 100 yr old coins for my collection. I’m a very lucky person.
Marcus Martinez says
1943 wheat penny in my position. Its steel. Magnet ic
Jeffery Scott Tucker says
Its worth maybe a dollar get 1943 not. Steel worth about 2 million
Ross E Benjamin says
I have quite a collection of nice coins if your interested, examples: 1909 wheat; 1922 1914, 1959 wheat-mule head, 1943 copper coated steel, a nice looking coin, lots and lots of wheat pennies , also a lot of s mint pennies, and various other coins such as war time nickles with the mint mark over the Monticello, have sold a lot since last year so don’t delay.
Penny man says
I probably have the largest wheat penny collection in the world 112000.
Tracy Lyn Durkin Hunt says
I have a 1958 D wheat penny got it off the ground
Tracy Lyn Durkin Hunt says
I have a 1958 D wheat penny got it off the ground here in Kentucky
Pamela Brown says
I happen to get a 1939 no mint wheat penny I’m interested in knowing how much it’s really worth can anybody tell me please? Thanks and have a great day.
Peter says
Mr. Bowers..you are a “gem” of a coin guy. I’ve read many of your articles and own several of your books. Also own several coins from old Bowers and Ruddy” Company in the 80’s.
Wish you would publish a memoir about your numismatic adventures. Your writing style is a joy to read!
Janice Vernoy says
I found a 1955 wheat back penny how much is it worth someone said it’s worth about 5 cents can you tell me what it is worth my phone number is 503-713-2882 somebody please tell me what this penny is worth if it’s not worth anything I’m throwing it out into the street
Marion McMurray says
I have a few wheat pennies, one is a 1949..in good condition. Is it worth anything?
Gaylord Silloway says
I found a 1944s wheat penny the other day
Jesse Hornbeck says
I have a 1945 wheat penny with no mint, I seen some just like it on Etsy for 50,000 dollars, is this penny really worth that much money?
Patricia Ramsey says
I have a 1956 wheat error penny. It’s heavily circulated and has some oxidation as well but is still readable. I have 2 questions. 1. Do I clean it or not and if so what with? 2. Can you give me a few names of reputable buyers in the Houston, Woodlands,Conroe,Texas area? My email address is
Koneika McCollum says
Email is
I have a tone of 1940s wheat pennies. Would like to sell.
Nick says
I have a whole med bottle of steel wheat pennies does that mean I’m a millionaire I know I got a couple 1943
Wilfredo nunez says
I have i 1940,1944,1973 pennies and I 1973 dollar for sell.
Loretta says
I have wheat Pennie’s from 1909-1956 I have almost every year
ArthurLee says
Got rare wheat penny 1919/1920/1922/191925/1929/1924/1930/al3179104115
Betty says
I don’t see too many people saying that they have a 1918 Wheat Penny. I have around 15 more Wheat pennies with all different dates. Including 1943 ,1944,1952,1955 so on!!