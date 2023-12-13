Coin Update

Bowers on Collecting: Happy Holidays

The following is a re-post from Q. David Bowers’s “Bowers on Collecting” weekly column on Coin Update.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas. ‘Tis the season to be joyful, and I hope that you and others around you have a warm, happy, and memorable holiday.

As a holiday gift, sort of, I invite you to spend a half-hour or so enjoying videos on the Internet. Prepared by Lianna Spurrier for the Colonial Coin Collectors Club (C4), they can be found here.

One of these videos can be viewed below:

The videos depict a brief history of the coins along with information on how they are collected today. In preparing the videos, C4 drew upon the expertise of several individuals including me (Vermont coppers), Roger Siboni and Ray Williams (New Jersey coppers), and Christopher McDowell (Connecticut and Fugio coppers). C4 is currently working on an additional video on Massachusetts coppers that should be finalized in another month. The officers and directors of C4 are very pleased with these educational videos and hope to reach a wider audience through the use of this media. The videos help fulfill C4’s charter mission of educating the public about colonial numismatics.

Enjoy!

