Bowers on collecting: Glories of the numismatic past

The Kring van Draiiorgelvrienden, a Dutch group of enthusiasts who collect and admire street organs, has as its motto:

While looking at the future, do not forget the glories of the past.

Similarly, in numismatics, we consider and try to predict the future while we are dealing with the present, and those who like history contemplate the glories of the numismatic past. On the schedule for Whitman Publishing are three books in process. The first deals with numismatics from colonial days through 1861. If you didn’t know already, the first dealer in rare coins in America was John Allan, a New York City accountant, who was active by 1820. The first truly important rare coin auction was of the Dr. Lewis Roper Collection in 1851. The owner sought to check out the California Gold Rush and went to the Golden State. While he was aboard ship in the Pacific Ocean off Panama City he perished of cholera. Keep your eye on the Whitman website for publication news.

As you read these words, I am immersed in the second volume of the series, covering the years from 1862 to 1939. All of this is very enjoyable.

Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas. Enjoy the season!

